Wakefield Trinity to attack Hull KR despite mounting injury crisis, declares Daryl Powell

Trinity defied their pack crisis to stun defending champions Wigan Warriors last week but saw Mathieu Cozza join the likes of Mike McMeeken, Ky Rodwell and Caleb Hamlin-Uele on the sidelines.

"He's got a four-to-six-week syndesmosis injury, which is not ideal at the moment," said Powell.

"We have got seven frontline middle-unit players missing now. We are incredibly light so it is tough at the moment, particularly in the middle of the field, but we will make some adjustments like we have been doing.

"The players have been incredible. Whoever has played has been phenomenal so I’m really pleased with where we’re at.

"Obviously we’ve got a pretty stiff challenge ahead of us now but we'll face it with the same positivity we did last week.

"We had 10 players missing last week and have got 11 missing this week. We've got used to it now so we'll just get on with it."

Young forward Noah High will be Wakefield's 18th man at Craven Park on Friday night as he edges closer to a Super League debut.

Wakefield are on a high after beating Wigan. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Powell remains without influential captain McMeeken after he missed his first game for the club against Wigan.

"Mike McMeeken is going to see a specialist tomorrow," added Powell during his press conference on Thursday.

"I don't think it's bad but I can't give a timescale for when he's back. I'm hoping it's going to be in the next couple of weeks.

"He did it against Leigh, right at the start, I think his first contact. He played the full game so it's not a really bad injury – but it's enough for us to be cautious with him because he is pretty important."

Mathieu Cozza has joined Wakefield's lengthy casualty list. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Powell's depleted side stand between the Robins and their best-ever start to a league campaign.

Willie Peters' men ended their long trophy drought with Challenge Cup success earlier this month and have continued their relentless form since returning to Super League, making it 14 wins in 15 games with a 48-0 rout of Castleford Tigers last week.

While he recognises the size of the task, Powell has backed Trinity to meet it head-on.

"Going away to Wigan, Hull KR and St Helens are very, very difficult challenges," he added.

Hull KR have shown no signs of letting up since winning the Challenge Cup. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's a significant challenge but we'll go and attack it. We'll be second favourites by a distance. We've got so many players missing and they're flying.

"They're the best team in the comp at the moment and won the Challenge Cup. The League Leaders' Shield looks like it's theirs to lose.

"I think they've got between an 18 and 22-point start if you're a betting man so everything would point towards Hull KR winning this game.

