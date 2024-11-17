Wakefield Trinity to celebrate Super League return with Magic Weekend derby
Trinity's promotion to Super League signals the resumption of a rivalry that took on extra significance the last time the West Yorkshire neighbours locked horns in 2023.
Castleford survived at Wakefield's expense but will take on a rejuvenated Trinity under their former boss Daryl Powell.
The rivals will meet on Sunday, May 4 after Huddersfield Giants face Hull FC and defending champions Wigan Warriors tackle Warrington Wolves.
The St James' Park festival kicks off the previous day with a fixture between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons.
Hull KR have been handed a date with Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos take on old Grand Final foes St Helens on Saturday evening.
Magic Weekend returns to its spiritual home in Newcastle after a low-key event at Elland Road last season.
Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "We're excited to confirm this return to St James’ Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Super League Magic Weekend in 2025.
"The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the north east has been overwhelmingly positive. We have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May bank holiday weekend as the ideal slot.
"The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James’ and we look forward to more in 2025."
Magic Weekend schedule
Saturday, May 3
Game 1: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
Game 2: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
Game 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday, May 4
Game 1: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
Game 2: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
Game 3: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.