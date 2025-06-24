Plans have been approved to upgrade Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue stadium to include a new roof over the west stand.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improvements to the rugby league ground also feature a new standing section within the south stand and a TV gantry and studio.

Wakefield Council planners have approved the proposals which were submitted by Spirit of 1873 Ltd in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other improvements include installing an enclosed staircase to give access to the media facilities and relocating a bar under an existing roofed section within the ground.

Wakefield Trinity's east stand at Belle Vue stadium

More than 300 members of the public contacted the council in favour of the revamp.

Supporters commented that it would be “great for the club” and would “improve visitor experience”.

Others said the work would lead to greater media coverage of the Super League club’s matches and give a boost to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five people objected with concerns that it would lead to a loss of privacy for residents living next to the stand and would increase noise levels on match days.

Plans have been approved to built a new roof and TV gantry over Wakefield Trinity's west stand

Addressing the concerns, a planning officer’s report said: “The existing ageing and low-quality western stand would be replaced with metal cladding and a larger roof to facilitate the provision of a TV gantry.

“The stand would have an overall more modern appearance and would have a functional design.

The officer added: “In the overall context of the site, the proposal would not lead to significant additional noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a match day, the additional standing positions would result in a negligible increase in overall noise.”

Trinity returned to Super League in 2025 after being awarded Grade A status as part of a restructure of the sport.

The 2024 Championship Grand Final winners are among nine clubs along with St Helens, Wigan, Leeds, Warrington, Hull KR, Catalans, Leigh and Castleford to receive Grade A status.

The officer said the proposals complied with local and national planning guidelines, adding: “It is noted that a significant number of representations have been received in support of the principle of development, namely the improved sporting facilities and the benefit to the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The west stand upgrade comes after the completion of a major redevelopment of the east stand, which was demolished and replaced to boost capacity from 7,258 to 8,866 spectators.

The work was carried out after the council agreed to invest £8.8m to allow Trinity to redevelop the ground in 2022.