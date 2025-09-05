Wakefield Trinity told to prove play-off credentials after shock Castleford Tigers defeat

Trinity were highly fancied to open up a three-point lead over Hull FC, only to succumb to a fired-up Castleford at Wheldon Road. The shock 26-22 reverse has left Wakefield relying on a favour from Hull KR in Sunday's derby against Hull. "This was a missed opportunity," said Powell, who host Rovers next before finishing the season at Salford Red Devils. "We'll see what happens on Sunday but if we’re going to play like that then you can forget it. We're not going to be in the play-offs. "We've got to move on. The players have got to pick themselves up. Are we a top-six team or not? We've got to find performances over this last period of the season that justify being a top-six team. "There wasn't enough fight in us here to win that game. Castleford had more fight in them." Wakefield hit the front through Tom Johnstone but Chris Atkin, Elliot Wallis and Sam Wood all touched down to give Castleford a 14-4 lead. Josh Rourke struck either side of half-time to nudge Trinity back ahead before Alex Mellor and Liam Horne scored to leave the Tigers on course for a memorable win. Seth Nikotemo went over late on to give Wakefield hope but Castleford were worthy winners. "They outworked us and were the better team," said Powell. "If we'd nabbed it at the end, it would have been a travesty. I expected us to be way better than that." Castleford have endured another forgettable season and plumbed new depths with five successive defeats in August, when they shipped 224 points and scored just 22 to slip to 11th in the table. But this win moves them back above Huddersfield Giants on points difference, while interim coach Chris Chester was finally able to celebrate a win over opposite number Powell. The pair were in the opposing dugouts from 2016 to 2021 and Powell, in the Castleford hotseat, beat Wakefield on all 13 occasions, but Chester said: "I'm not bothered about those kind of things. "We needed the win. I'm really pleased for the players. It's been a really tough year for a lot of reasons. We know we've got to be better next year and I know we will be. "I said to the players, ‘Where did that performance come from? Why can’t we do that every week?’ But I'm proud of them. I think they wanted to prove everybody wrong. It's an unbelievable win."