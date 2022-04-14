Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: Lee Radford revelling in busy Easter period

Castleford have work to do in the race for the play-offs after claiming only two wins in the opening seven rounds.

The picture could look different at the end of a period that will see the Tigers play four games in two weeks, kicking off with an Easter double-header against Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos. Radford admitted that his side’s slow start to the season has heightened the importance of the upcoming fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to be in and around that [top] six,” he said. “This time of year – the back end of the Easter period and the weeks after – you get a gauge of that. There are some late movers in there and some teams have a drop off in form but, in seasons gone by, you get a feel for how teams are going to shape up at this time of year.

Jordan Turner and Castleford Tigers look to bounce back from Challenge Cup disappointment. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“If we can get these three games right, we can start heading in the right direction into that six where we want to be.

“Obviously Thursday and Monday is a four-day turnaround and another four days after that we go again. The squad is going to get a challenge and some blokes will probably play in all three as well.

“We’ve got to be ready for that, embrace it and not moan about it.”

After facing Wakefield and Leeds, Castleford will take on 2021 Grand Finalists St Helens and Catalans Dragons on back-to-back Fridays. Radford expects to find out a lot about his team over the next fortnight.

The Robins fails to hold Bureta Faraimo. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“You’ve got a derby to start off with which is always a special occasion in the season,” he said.

“Monday is a war of attrition to see who can win a game on fumes with nothing in the petrol tank.

“Friday as well is a challenge against a team [St Helens] that is in fantastic form at the moment.

“I’m looking at it as a real challenge for us.”

Castleford’s first objective is to protect a remarkable 16-match winning streak in derby meetings with Wakefield.

Radford says that record is neither a help nor a hindrance as he prepares for his first taste of the fixture at Belle Vue tonight.

“It’s a little bit irrelevant,” he added. “I was never involved in any of those. I certainly don’t want to be the man to lose it and it would be fantastic to continue it. But this derby, in particular, is about how we approach it and how we respond after what was a shocking performance against Hull KR on Friday.”

The Tigers conceded six tries in their Challenge Cup defeat at Craven Park, representing a setback for the club after a string of positive displays. Radford has warned his side that they will need to improve without the ball against a dangerous Wakefield outfit.

“They’re playing a bit of footy,” said Radford. “You look at the previous weeks and they challenge you with the ball.

“Defensively we’re going to have to be very, very good. Much better than we were last Friday.”

Castleford have suffered a double blow in the build-up with Jordan Turner potentially out for the season and Bureta Faraimo facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Radford believes the Tigers are as prepared as they can be heading into a gruelling stage of the year.

“The S and C [strength and conditioning] staff and medical staff go into some real depth trying to get those one-percenters in terms of recovery and refuelling the team,” he said.