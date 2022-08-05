Trinity recently dropped to the foot of Super League but are in a position of relative comfort following Toulouse’s loss at Hull KR.

Wakefield are two points clear of the French side with a game in hand, against Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon.

Poching has no doubt that Wakefield will turn up with the right attitude, using their reaction to Toulouse’s defeat by Hull FC last week as an example of their ability to quickly refocus.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate David Fifita's try against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Some players had watched the game before the Cas kick-off,” said Poching, whose side went on to claim a 32-6 win at Wheldon Road.

“That could have been the case then but it wasn’t and I’m sure it won’t be this time.

“We’ve still got a task in front of us and have some objectives to achieve. That’s still the same.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to control our own destiny and we’ve got to stay in control of it.

Toulouse Olympique built up a 16-6 lead at Hull KR before succumbing to a late fightback. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Another win would give us a big confidence boost and a little bit of a buffer. We just want to finish the season as strongly as we can.”

Trinity’s cause has been helped by Toulouse’s form slump, with Sylvain Houles’ side losing their way since recording three straight wins last month.

Poching has admitted he was an anxious spectator during Olympique’s latest loss at Craven Park.

“It was difficult to watch,” he said.

Catalans Dragons reached last year's Grand Final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I also understand that they’re that sort of side that can take opportunities.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Sylvain. He’s a fantastic fella and a great coach as well. He’s got a football brain and you can see his DNA within that team.

“They got out to a lead but KR just had enough. Shaun Kenny-Dowall was exceptional.”

Poching is hoping Reece Lyne can give Wakefield a similar lift as the centre closes in on his return from an ankle injury.

He added: “You really lean on those experienced players in tough times, even more so when they’re able to deliver in that way.”

Trinity head into the clash with Catalans in good heart on the back of their emphatic win over Castleford Tigers.

Poching has stressed the importance of backing it up against a team he rates highly.

“It’s given a great boost of belief that we have that performance in us,” said Poching, who welcomes Kelepi Tanginoa back from suspension this weekend. “To do it against a quality side gives you even more confidence.

“We’re proud of it but we’ve got to move on to the next task this week. It’s another great team, a big team.

“They’ve been very good for a little while now. Because of where they’ve been and what they’ve achieved the last couple of seasons, they’re inherently confident now.