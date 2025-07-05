Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury-hit Trinity emerged from a testing run against top-four opposition with a solitary win over Wigan Warriors, leaving Powell's side one point outside the top six with 11 rounds remaining.

Wakefield face home dates with Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos either side of trips to Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants in July – an opportunity for points that Powell is determined not to let slip.

"The next four weeks are absolutely pivotal for us in terms of being in the top six and being genuine contenders as we roll towards the latter end of the season," he said. "We know there's a bit riding on what we are doing over the next month."

Wakefield ran Leeds and Leigh Leopards close before getting their rewards against Wigan.

Trinity then had Hull KR where they wanted them last week, only to run out of steam as their injury problems caught up with them.

"I think we’ve competed really well," added Powell.

"We've played all the top four in our last four games and been there or thereabouts, apart from the second half last week.

Wakefield are entering a crucial period. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We are in a great place and it's a great opportunity for us over the next month to get some players back and start to play how we know we can."

Wakefield, who welcome back Mike McMeeken and Caleb Hamlin-Uele on Saturday, are four points better off than the Dragons and know a win at Belle Vue would deal a major blow to the French side's slim play-off hopes.

Catalans' poor form continued in the aftermath of Steve McNamara's departure before they arrested their slide with a 32-0 rout of Huddersfield.

After watching the Dragons end their seven-match losing run last weekend, Powell has warned his team to expect the best of their visitors.

Daryl Powell has taken Wakefield to the brink of the top six. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It'll be physical," he said.

"They've been through a period where they weren't scoring points and were rattled after Steve left. They look like they have stabilised and took Huddersfield apart a bit last week.

"They have a very big, physical middle unit and some very explosive players, lots of offloads, so they are a dangerous team. They've got some intelligence in there in Luke Keary and Sam Tomkins who can pick a team apart.