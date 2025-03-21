At the start of the year, Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC set realistic expectations for what success would look like in 2025.

Trinity approached their first season back in Super League with an attacking mindset following a dominant Championship campaign but balanced ambition with pragmatism about the challenge they faced.

Hull, too, targeted incremental improvement, focusing on restoring pride in the badge after a difficult few years.

The signs are positive in both cases but with progress comes a mentality shift on the terraces.

As they prepare to meet at Belle Vue tonight, perhaps the biggest challenge facing Wakefield and Hull is managing rising expectations.

To avoid becoming victims of their early promise, Daryl Powell knows Trinity must find consistency.

"We started with a foundation last year," said Powell, whose side won two of their four league games before knocking Huddersfield Giants out of the Challenge Cup.

"You feel like you're alright in the Championship but it's not the top league. Now we're in Super League, I feel like we've shown we can compete and the boys are getting confidence from that.

Wakefield have enjoyed a strong start to the season but are still striving for consistency. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're fighting different sorts of battles. We were down at half-time last week and lost key players so had to rejig a fair bit. Coming through those situations can give you strength which builds a bit more unity and belief in what you're doing.

"We've proved we can match it with the best teams so far. The challenge in Super League is being able to do it over 27 rounds, with the Challenge Cup in there as well.

"We want to get our first home win and show that we can be consistent. That's something we're striving for."

While Wakefield were sweeping the board in the Championship last year, Hull found themselves in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Hull celebrate their win at Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The club had cautioned that progress would be slow but John Cartwright's side have set a high bar after dramatically ending Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup defence.

Complacency, however, is unlikely to be an issue for the Black and Whites under Cartwright's leadership.

"You can't have a week off mentally," said the Australian.

"A lot of games are won between the ears. You just can't afford to have a week off.

Trinity have been frustrated on home soil so far. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That goes for us coaches – we've got to be consistent as well. We've got to work hard, not take anything for granted, not assume anything and keep doing what we have been doing right across the board, from our high-performance board to our medical staff. They've all done fantastic jobs.

"It's just a matter of maintaining. There's no magic cure or magic wand but you establish what's important before you kick a ball off and then it's about being consistent with it. That's all we can do."

The Airlie Birds have already matched last season's tally of wins against Super League opposition thanks to victories on the road at Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield and Wigan, alongside a thrilling draw with Leigh Leopards.

Hull's impressive away record is warning enough for a Wakefield team that have yet to win at home but Powell sees a side with strong foundations built on unity.

"We know this will be a pretty stiff challenge," he said.

"Everybody is talking about Hull at the moment and what they're doing. You could see how good they were last week. They could have easily folded.

John Cartwright is determined to keep Hull grounded. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"In the Leigh game as well, they fought back from a really tough position and scored right at the death, so they're much more durable than they have been in the recent past.

"I think they've signed even more new players than us so it's a complete rebuild, really. In Herman Ese'ese, (Aidan) Sezer and (John) Asiata, they've got really dangerous players who play in a way that puts pressure on opposition teams. They've scored points and shown they're a dangerous attacking team.

"More than anything, they look more durable and don't fold. Even if they go behind, they're hanging in there. It's great to have that in a team.

"They've improved significantly and will be a real challenge for us."

Both clubs have Challenge Cup quarter-finals to look forward to, in Hull's case a blockbuster derby against Hull KR.

The immediate challenge for Cartwright's men, however, is to summon the spirit of last week's comeback win at Wigan on their return to league action.

"It's at their home ground and both sides had good cup wins so there's a lot of confidence around in both camps," said Cartwright.

"I think they're going to be awfully dangerous. They like to spread the ball around and they challenge you.

"This is a big challenge for us as a group and is something we’ve addressed. Rugby league is such a mentally tough game. The highs and lows that you get from games like that (the win at Wigan) are hard to replicate and get back into that zone.