Mark Applegarth is embracing the pressure of guiding Wakefield Trinity to their first win of the 2023 Super League season.

Trinity are the only team still waiting to get off the mark heading into round six after an inauspicious start which featured three successive nillings.

Applegarth, who became Super League's youngest head coach when he took charge at the end of last year, is confident Wakefield will get into their stride once they break their duck.

"I think that's exactly how it works," said Applegarth ahead of tonight's visit of Hull KR. "That's just life in general.

"You go through these rough patches and it's a test of your character and resolve. You never get anywhere in life by shying away from it and not meeting those conflicts head on.

"We do need to get that first win. We've been working hard and you can tell the lads are desperate to get that first win to get our season up and running.

"Once you do get that, you can think 'Right, we're into it now and let's start cooking'.

"My job is to keep the effort and intensity we've been showing in games and making sure they've got the composure to get over the line."

Mark Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as Wakefield Trinity head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

With a trip to St Helens on the horizon, Wakefield can ill afford to come away from the home date with the Robins empty-handed.

"Every single week is big," added Applegarth, whose side have already taken on five of last year's top six.

"Hull KR will be coming into this wanting to get the win after losing the last three. They've been very competitive in every game – but we feel we've been competitive in most of our games as well.

"They'll be wanting to get their season back on track and we want to get our first win to get our season up and running."

Wakefield Trinity appear dejected after the golden-point loss to Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Much of the focus in the build-up has been on Wakefield's controversial hybrid pitch, which passed another inspection at the start of this week despite complaints from Hull KR.

Applegarth has been left scratching his head three weeks on from the last game played on the ever-improving surface.

"It would have made an absolute mockery and shambles of everything if it wasn't on," he said.

"The players haven't even thought about it and didn't even realise there was a pitch inspection on Monday morning.

Hull KR ran out of steam in Perpignan. (Photo: SWpix.com)

"It's in good nick. It's not where you'd want it to be – it's about 65-70 per cent grass now. When we played Huddersfield it was a lot lower than that.

"I don't think either set of players after Friday night will be complaining too much about the field."

Opposite number Willie Peters has parked his concerns about the pitch as Rovers strive for a first win since round two.

"They're a good side," he said on the challenge posed by Wakefield.

"I've watched them closely and they've got some quality players in their team.

"Last week was a major step forward for them. They just fell short against a good Salford team.

"It's a good opportunity for us to go play against a team that is desperate in terms of wanting to get off by winning at home.

