Last year's Championship treble winners sit seventh at the halfway mark, level on points with 10-time champions St Helens.

Of Trinity's six defeats, two were inflicted by Saints with relative ease.

However, Wakefield have delivered strong performances in every other game, leaving Powell encouraged for the challenges ahead.

"We've had half a season now and been class in that," he said. "We want to get better now and continue to show how good we can be.

“We’ve been really competitive. If we have lost games, they've been pretty tight. We've lost four within four points so we've been there or thereabouts.

"If we'd won some of those tight games, we'd be in a lot better position than we are now – but I think we've learned a lot of lessons.

"I'm looking forward to playing St Helens again because they are the team who got away from us a little bit. There's been a real growth of belief in what we can do."

Wakefield are making a good fist of their return to Super League. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Sunday's visitors Leigh Leopards are three points better off than Trinity but were well beaten by Powell's team on home soil in March.

The Leopards redressed the balance at Belle Vue the following week in the Challenge Cup to underline how evenly matched the two sides are.

"They are a pretty formidable team to play against," added Powell ahead of a game that has been dedicated to his grandson Clarke, who is battling leukaemia.

"They are in the top six pretty comfortably and have been pretty tough to beat all the way through.

Trinity were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They've been building for a number of years – from a similar position to us a few years back – and they've got a really good coach who gets them all heading in the same direction.

"It's 1-1 so far so it's an interesting game and an important game for us, looking at where we sit and how we're going.