Wakefield Trinity v Salford: In-form Trinity warned not to be distracted by Challenge Cup tie

A home success against Toulouse Olympique broke Trinity’s duck and they have since recorded back-to-back Super League and Challenge Cup victories at Warrington Wolves, making them, against all expectations, one of the European game’s form teams.

Now firmly in the hunt for a place in the end of season play-offs, coach Willie Poching’s side are fighting on two fronts, with a Cup quarter-final against visitors Wigan Warriors looming in eight days’ time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discounting Toulouse, who did not enter this year, Wakefield are the only top-flight club not to have reached a Challenge Cup final in the summer era, so the last-eight tussle is a mouth-watering prospect.

Trinity's head coach Willie Poching. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But Poching’s instructions to his players are to focus on the here and now and leave the quarter-final until next week.

“We go in pretty confident and comfortable on the back of a couple of really good performances,” said the coach of tomorrow’s game.

“But all that counts for nothing if we don’t get our performance right on Sunday.

“As soon as we finished our Cup game last week we switched our focus to Salford.

“We know the importance of this game and where it could set us up to be.

“The Cup game afterwards will look after itself and we’ll focus on that at the right time, which will be about 5pm on Sunday.”

Salford have been inconsistent this season, but beat Leeds Rhinos in impressive fashion in their most recent league game, two weeks ago.

Poching warned: “Our attention this week has to be on Salford.

“They are a very good team, with some quality players, especially their half-backs.

“Their wingers are really dangerous and they have some threat across the park so we have to be on our game.

“We still remember we didn’t get our season off to the start we wanted, so that means we are playing a bit of catch-up now.

“We need to keep picking up the two points, especially going into this busy Easter period.”

The most potent weapon in Trinity’s armoury, based on recent performances, is scrum-half Mason Lino, who was man of the match in both wins at Warrington.

“He is going great guns,” said Poching. “Not only with his individual play, but how he is linking up with [stand-off] Jacob Miller and being a leader in the team.

“He is playing happy, he is happy off the field and that counts for a lot.

“We just have to try and keep him in that frame of mind and keep that form going as long as we can.”

Winger Tom Johnstone and prop David Fifitia return for Trinity after injury and Sid Adebiyi, Brad Walker and Harry Bowes are in contention for a recall.