Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils: Super League new boys only scratching surface, says Daryl Powell
Trinity have found a level of consistency in recent weeks, with last Sunday's rout of Warrington Wolves making it three wins in four games.
Victory over the embattled Salford Red Devils would move Wakefield back into the top six but Powell has not put a limit on what his team can achieve.
"There's a lot still to come," said the 59-year-old, who led Trinity to the Championship treble last year.
"We came into this season and didn't really know where we would be at. We thought we had a great pre-season and recruited really well but I don't think we know the ceiling at the moment.
“We're learning about ourselves as a team every week and have big challenges coming up, for sure.
"We've got to keep enjoying what we're doing, getting better and who knows where it can take us.
"I've been trying to instil how good I think this team can be into the boys. I think they're starting to believe it a little bit themselves.
"But we're not getting carried away. The important thing is to not get complacent in any way."
Sunday's visitors have endured a nightmare season amid ongoing financial turmoil at the Salford Community Stadium.
The Red Devils have lost a raft of influential players since the start of the campaign and are reportedly the subject of a winding-up petition from HMRC.
Aside from a solitary victory over Huddersfield Giants, Paul Rowley's team have been routinely beaten and prop up Super League after 11 rounds.
Wakefield are expected to win handsomely but Powell has warned his side that the two competition points will not simply fall into their lap.
"It's important we stay motivated," he added.
"I'm not saying any team is not going to be motivated against Salford. They're going through a tough time at the moment and it's not great to see.
"We all feel for the individual players and the club itself but we can't do anything about that. I hope there's a positive outcome but we've got to look after what we're doing.
"It's important that we don't expect anything to do the job for us. You've got to do it yourselves – and I think we're ready to do that."
