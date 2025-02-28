Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has challenged his players to maintain their early standards in the knowledge that only their best will be good enough to beat St Helens.

Trinity have made a promising start to their second spell in Super League, pushing Hull KR all the way after stunning Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in round one.

With a trip to Warrington Wolves next up for Wakefield following the home date with Saints, Powell wants his side to keep trading blows with the competition's heavyweights.

"We knew when we saw the fixtures that the first four rounds were going to be incredibly tough," said Powell, who is set to welcome back Jake Trueman, Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni and Matty Russell. "That's the way it's proved so far and it'll be the same again this week.

"We've competed exceptionally well and are ready to go again. There's a real confidence about us.

"We recognise how tough the competition is but we're enjoying being back in Super League pitting our wits against the best teams. It's showing us where we're at – and we're going to need to be consistent.

"I've told the boys that we don't need to fear anybody but we also can't be anything less than at our best because it won't be good enough."

Trinity can take heart from last week's performance against KR with a depleted team.

Wakefield have impressed on their return to Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Powell's men eventually succumbed to a 14-12 defeat but not before giving the 2024 Grand Finalists an almighty scare.

Saturday’s visit of St Helens – the competition's top points scorers – promises to be Wakefield's toughest test yet.

However, Powell has seen enough from Trinity to convince him that they can go toe to toe with the 10-time Super League champions.

"This challenge is a different one," he said.

St Helens have scored points for fun so far. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They've got some real big, physical players and one of the best players in the competition at full-back (Jack Welsby). He's started the season in great form.

"All round, they've been an outstanding team for a number of years now. We know we need to play exceptionally well.

"We've defended really well so far and are super competitive. We've got an attacking game that I think is going to trouble most defences. We've got some high-quality players in there.