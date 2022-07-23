Trinity are rock bottom of Super League with eight games remaining after seeing Toulouse Olympique seize the initiative in recent weeks.

Poching’s side face a challenging run-in, starting against defending champions St Helens tomorrow afternoon.

Wakefield will also welcome Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR to Belle Vue, the scene of some memorable wins over the years.

The stadium has a different look following the demolition of the East Stand but Poching is expecting the same kind of spirit from the terraces.

He is well aware, though, that the fans cannot make tackles or score points.

“They’ll play a massive role, home and away,” said the Wakefield head coach.

“Every time we’ve been away, as disappointing as it has been for them, they’ve stuck with us throughout games. I’m really grateful to have them and so are the team.

“It’s a bit of a building site here at the moment so it’s going to be a different feel around the stadium with the fans. Hopefully we can pack it out.

“They’ll play a part in helping us get home by encouraging and pushing the lads. We’ll always be grateful for that.

“But we got ourselves in it and it’s only us that can get us out of it.”

The toughest assignment in Super League awaits Wakefield this weekend against a St Helens side on course for a fourth straight title.

Trinity stayed with Kristian Woolf’s side in the reverse fixture in February before eventually going down 20-4.

After encouraging his team to chance their arm at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Poching may adopt the same tactic in the latest meeting.

“We understand the enormity of the task this week but we’re ready to embrace that,” he said.

“They do some things very aggressively. They have a structure and a system that they do at 100mph - and they do it very well.

“You’ve got to come up with ways of breaking that system down, whilst also doing what you do the best you can.”

Wakefield fans will be keeping a close eye on events at Stade Ernest Wallon, where Toulouse entertain Salford Red Devils this evening.

A fourth straight win for the French side would pile more pressure on Trinity - but Poching is not getting too wrapped up in the bigger picture.

“We’re taking it week by week and not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“You can’t be selective in the games that you want to perform in. You’ve got to take every game on its merit and this week is the most important one right now.