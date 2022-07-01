"That result was a real kick in the teeth," said Poching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"By no means was it a true reflection of what we are as a team and what we aim to be.

David Fifita and Lee Gaskell appear dejected at the end of the game at the AJ Bell Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've had a couple of really good days preparing for this week to give ourselves an opportunity to show what we're really about.

"We owe ourselves, the fans and everyone associated with the club a response in the right manner.

"We need to put a bit of pride back in the dressing room by giving the best performance that we can for the people that watch us and the people within our group."

Poching insisted picking the players back up has not been a problem this week.

Sitaleki Akauola goes over for Salford's 11th try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's pretty easy when there's a short turnaround," he said.

"The beauty of being in season is that you get to fix it up straight away rather than dwell on it."

The manner of the defeat against Salford was a setback for Wakefield on the back of heartening wins over Hull FC and Warrington Wolves.

Although Poching experienced the highs and lows of rugby league during his playing career, it is new territory for the 48-year-old in his first full season as a head coach.

Wakefield try to get to grips with Joe Burgess. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"You hurt and there's a lot of pain associated with going through it and the aftermath of it," he said.

"It's my first real time as a head coach going through it and now I've got to lead the comeback.

"We've had some honest conversations and analysed it rather than just dismissing it as a one-off.

"We want it to be a one-off but for it to be a one-off we have to have some tough conversations."

Tom Lineham and Thomas Minns have dropped out of the 21-man squad for the Wigan game after paying the price for poor performances at Salford.

In Lineham's case, Poching felt the winger needed to be taken out of the firing line.

"Tom understands that he's out of form at the moment and there are some areas he needs to work on," said Poching.

"We tried to be frank with each other about where he's at. We want Tom to find some of the stuff we brought him into the club to do - to carry big and strong, and to get involved.

"My job as a coach is to help get him out of the rut he finds himself in."

Standing in the way of Wakefield's shot at redemption are Wigan, second in the Super League table after winning 12 of their 16 games to date.

Poching knows only Trinity's best will do on Sunday.

"We come up against the Challenge Cup winners who are full of experience," he said.