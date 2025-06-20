Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity's progress has been checked by narrow back-to-back defeats but they sit just one point outside the top six heading into Friday’s home clash with Wigan Warriors.

As the race for the play-offs heats up, Powell has played down the significance of the post-Challenge Cup period.

"You don't know how the season will pan out," he said. "You look at Leigh last year and the run they went on to get into the play-offs.

"We've just got to hold our nerve. We knew we were going to go through tough periods. We'll start to get some troops back and who knows?

"I don't think it'll be defined in the next couple of games. It's a journey for us and the top six is there to be got into.

"If you'd said at the start of the season that this would be our position, I would have given it the thumbs up. We're in a good spot.

"This is one of the biggest challenges for us this week and another great opportunity for us to show what we're about."

Daryl Powell has told Wakefield that nothing will be settled over the next few weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield are in the middle of a testing period, with a trip to leaders Hull KR to come next.

Having continued the theme of their season by pushing Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards close only to lose by four points, Powell knows Trinity must start turning narrow defeats into wins.

"We're in a tough block of fixtures," added the Wakefield boss, who remains without several frontline forwards. "We played Leeds, had Leigh last week, we've got Wigan this week and then Hull KR. That's about as tough a block of games as you're going to get.

"We're not far off. The teams we're playing against are pretty much picking from strength so we're getting a lot of confidence from what we're doing.

Max Jowitt shares his disappointment after conceding a late try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I spoke to Adrian Lam after the game (last weekend) and he was talking about how close most of our games are. The disappointing thing for us is we've come down the wrong side of five of those close games. If you convert even two of those, you're in a different position.

"We've had a pretty heavy injury toll as well, which has been difficult – but it's extended our depth. We're learning more about ourselves every week."

Last season's quadruple winners Wigan have found themselves in Hull KR's shadow this year but travel to Belle Vue protecting a nine-match winning run.

As far as Powell is concerned, the Warriors remain the benchmark.

"They're a class team," he said.

"The speed they've got, the way they play the game, their physicality – they've just got good players everywhere.

"You've got to be at your best and can't take your eye off anything or clock off. You've got to be outstanding with and without the ball.