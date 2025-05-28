Wakefield Trinity veteran Jay Pitts explains decision to extend playing career

Wakefield Trinity stalwart Jay Pitts believes he still has plenty to offer after extending his career by two years.

The evergreen 35-year-old has signed a new deal that will see him finish where he started at Belle Vue in 2027, which will be his 20th season as a professional player.

Pitts, who made his Super League debut for his hometown club in 2008 before spells with Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos, has played a key role in Wakefield's impressive rise from the Championship to the top half of Super League.

The hardworking forward reached the 150-game mark for Trinity in last week's 72-10 demolition of Salford Red Devils and will transition into a coaching position in the club's youth set-up once he retires.

"Me and my family were a bit unsure going into this year whether I'd carry on playing or call it a day," he said.

"We said we'd see how the season panned out and fortunately the results we've been getting as a team and the environment we've created have been really enjoyable.

"Once the club said they were interested in offering me a deal to go again, I definitely wanted to re-sign.

"I feel like I'm playing some good rugby. A lot of that is down to the coaching staff and the players I've got around me. I fit into this team and how Powelly wants to play his rugby. I think it suits my game.

Jay Pitts made his 150th appearance last week - and there are many more to come. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully we can carry on climbing the table. We know we can challenge anybody but we've got to stay consistent."

Daryl Powell's side sit sixth in Super League ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds after continuing the momentum from last year's Championship treble.

Powell believes Pitts will be instrumental in sustaining the club's success at the top level.

"It's a great piece of business by the club to retain Jay Pitts," said the Trinity head coach. "His value to the team and the club is massive.

Jay Pitts, left, celebrates at Wembley last year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"On the field his work rate and ability to play the game as a 13 is invaluable to the team. Both on and off the field his leadership is outstanding. He sets high standards for others to follow and this consistency has been superb.