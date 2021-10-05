Wakefield Trinity: What they need to do to reach a Super League Grand Final

Willie Poching has an opportunity to impress as head coach of Wakefield Trinity for the 2022 Super League season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That said, they are the least likely of Yorkshire’s six Super League clubs to end the county’s barren spell at Old Trafford.

On their day, Wakefield have proved they can beat some of the best around but Poching’s main aim - just like predecessor Chris Chester’s - will be delivering more of those days.

It will not be easy; chief executive Michael Carter has already confirmed the reduced television deal is likely to negatively affect how much the club can spend on players.

They have, at least, already made some important signings with Huddersfield Giants full-back/stand-off Lee Gaskell sure to add some quality if Trinity can keep him fit.

Warrington Wolves winger Tom Lineham is a solid addition while Leigh Centurions hooker Liam Hood has certainly earned his chance to continue his Super League career while his current club are relegated.

With Trinity expected to run with a skinnier squad, keeping their main players fit is imperative; of late, they have seen England winger Tom Johnstone, Dream Team centre Bill Tupou and others endure long spells on the sidelines with injury.

But with a top-six play-offs system, all clubs know there is always likely to be at least one surprise package in the mix...