Wakefield Trinity winger Jermaine McGillvary facing lengthy lay-off in major blow for promotion hopefuls
The former England international ended his long association with Huddersfield Giants to join Trinity in the off-season.
McGillvary is facing three months on the sidelines in a major blow for Wakefield as they aim to return to Super League at the first attempt.
Head physio Matty Crowther said: "It's a real unfortunate one. Jerry landed on his arm after passing the ball back inside (against Siddal) and ended up pulling a bit of his tricep muscle off his elbow.
"He's had that fixed already and is at home letting everything settle down. He's got a three-month rehab period so we'll hopefully get him back at the end of May."
Wakefield begin their Championship campaign against Bradford Bulls on March 15.
