For Australian rugby league players, the journey to Super League is a well-trodden trail.

Countless Antipodeans have enjoyed success in the competition, usually after taking the direct route.

Those less fortunate have little choice but to head off the beaten track to find their way to the top of the British game.

Super League was a long way off for Lachlan Walmsley when he swapped the comforts of home for a stint in Cumbria with Whitehaven in 2021.

But he backed his ability and quickly established himself as one of the most prolific tryscorers in the Championship.

Now, four years on, he is preparing to complete his journey with Wakefield Trinity via a productive stop at Halifax Panthers.

"It's a bit of a dream come true," Walmsley told The Yorkshire Post.

"It's something I've worked very hard for. To finally get this chance to show how good I am and hopefully prove a few people wrong – and a few people right as well – I'm excited for what's about to happen.

Lachlan Walmsley has enjoyed a unique journey to Super League. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"The only opportunity I got initially was to go through Whitehaven. I had a good year the first year I was there and then did the hard yards at Halifax to prove how good I could be.

"There were two other Australian boys that went to Whitehaven as well. We all had the same dream and I've managed to achieve it.

"It's a bit of a 'pinch me' moment that I'm finally here."

Trinity paid Halifax an undisclosed fee to sign Walmsley in late 2023 after identifying the winger as a player capable of making the step up with the club.

Lachlan Walmsley, centre, celebrates Wakefield's League Leaders' Shield triumph. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

With a record of 68 tries in 54 games for Fax, Walmsley's ability at Championship level was not in question and he duly crossed 27 times in 32 outings for Daryl Powell's treble winners.

Faced with the challenge of reproducing those numbers in Super League following Wakefield's promotion, the 26-year-old received an early boost when he was awarded the number two shirt.

"It was a nice surprise," he said.

"I didn't really know what to expect with signing TJ (Tom Johnstone) and Matty Russell so to get that two jersey shows they've got some faith in me.

Lachlan Walmsley was a prolific tryscorer for Halifax. (Photo: Simon Hall/UK Sports Pics Ltd)

"I'll back my ability to score tries. I know my way to the tryline.

"I feel ready. This has probably been my best off-season since I've been in England.

"Considering last year was my first full-time pre-season, to get another pre-season under my belt has made me feel a lot better and more comfortable."

Walmsley's debut season at Wakefield could hardly have gone better.

An 1895 Cup winner with Halifax the previous year, Walmsley enjoyed more Wembley success in the competition in June before helping Trinity clinch the League Leaders' Shield with five rounds to spare.

Wakefield completed the treble by hammering Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final, a result that secured Grade A status for the club and Super League security.

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates a try at Wembley last June. (Photo: Gerard Binks)

"I couldn't believe it, to be honest," said Walmsley.

"To go back to back in the 1895 Cup as well made it more special. I think I was the first person to be able to do that.

"It's one of those seasons I definitely savoured and will cherish forever."

Success will look different for Wakefield in their first campaign back at the top level.

After a year of dominance, this season will be about the little wins – but that will not stop Walmsley from aiming high.

"We've signed some very handy players in Mike (McMeeken) and TJ, and some good halves as well," said Walmsley.

"I'm not sure how this season will go but everyone is pretty hopeful about what we can do.

"I'd love to win some silverware but that's me dreaming. A hat-trick of Wembley wins would be unbelievable.

"I reckon we can push for the top six. If we could get around sixth to eighth, I'd be happy."

Walmsley's first assignment will see him come up against Super League's record tryscorer Ryan Hall at Headingley on the opening weekend.

While he acknowledges that finding a way to outperform seasoned wingers at the top level will be his "biggest task", Walmsley has already done the hardest part by finding an alternate route to Super League.

"I've done the hard yards to put myself in this position," said Walmsley.

"I'll need to get used to the pace of play and being able to get back up on every single play. The Championship is tough football but it's nowhere near as quick. You've got a lot smarter players in Super League as well.