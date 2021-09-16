Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw ruled out by ACL blow

The 22-year-old injured his knee in Sunday’s loss at Leigh Centurions and it has now been confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Kershaw has played the majority of games this season and has clearly made the most of his opportunities following Ben Jones-Bishop’s move to York City Knights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poching said: “We have lost Lee Kershaw and when you look at how he’s performed this year, it is a significant loss for us.

“He’s been fantastic in the way he’s developed, come on and taken his chance.

“It’s fantastic to see and great for him and for us.

“I know Reece Lyne personally has enjoyed having him outside him and Reece has helped bring him on, too.

“But he’s done his ACL and will be out for a while.”

Wakefield Trinity's Lee Kershaw is congratulated by fellow winger Tom Johnstone after scoring against Warrington Wolves last month. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Poching says Kershaw - who has been offered a new deal by Trinity for 2022 but has yet to sign - is coming to terms with the news.

“He’s been alright actually,” said the Kiwi.

“He’s understanding that he’s quite a road ahead of him to recovery but he’s quite positive.

“He’s got some people around him who have been through it like Tom Johnstone and Tini Arona.

“They can give good advice. He’s got about a month until the op and he’s a positive kid and that in itself will help a lot.”

On Kershaw’s future, Poching added: “As far as I’m aware the chief executive and his manager are still in discussions about doing something and it’s a shame he did the injury when he did.

“I’d like him to stick around. He’s proven to himself and the competition that he is a Super League player.”