Wakefield Trinity woes worsen with key man set to miss chunk of Super League season

The 25-year-old pulled out of last week's trip to Wigan Warriors with an ankle injury sustained during the captain's run.
It is understood Jowitt has subsequently undergone surgery, leaving him sidelined for a large chunk of the Super League campaign.
The loss of Jowitt – one of the standout performers in the opening-round defeat to Catalans Dragons – is a major blow for Trinity amid a testing start to the new season.
Winless Wakefield are waiting to discover whether Friday's home clash with Huddersfield Giants will go ahead following complaints about the new hybrid pitch at Belle Vue.
Catalans head coach Steve McNamara expressed his concern in the aftermath of the recent game after several of his players were left with nasty cuts.
“That was a pretty tough game on a pitch where the boys have got no skin left on their legs – they are red raw," he said.
“It’s an issue, a big issue I think, for Wakefield moving forward for their players.
“I hadn’t seen anything like before in terms of the blisters and the blood in the dressing room from that field.
“If that’s the outcome, then I’m definitely not a fan of that pitch. It’s going to create issues, I’m sure."
After Saturday's win over Leigh Leopards, McNamara stated that seven Catalans players were on antibiotics for infected leg wounds.
Several members of Mark Applegarth’s Trinity squad were also left nursing cuts after the first Super League game of the season on the surface.
The upshot is a pitch inspection that will determine whether the pitch is fit to host Wakefield's match against the Giants in round three.
It is understood the inspection – which will be carried out by an independent contractor on behalf of the Rugby Football League – is due to take place this afternoon.
The surface, which the club say is like a carpet with 95 per cent soil and natural grass and some plastic strands on top, was given the green light when it was first laid but the complaints by Catalans have forced a reinspection.