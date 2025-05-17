Wakefield Trinity won't have element of surprise in Warrington Wolves rematch, admits Michael Shenton
The Super League new boys stunned Warrington in the reverse fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in March, claiming a 30-16 statement victory.
Shenton is anticipating a reaction from Warrington when the teams meet again at Belle Vue on Sunday.
"That was probably one of our better performances this year," said the Wakefield assistant coach. "We were excellent from a game plan point of view and the attitude of the players won us the mini battles, like being the first to react to loose balls.
"I think we shocked them a little bit with what we're about. That won't be the case this time – and we know that.
"From their point of view, they're coming off the back of a massive win and their confidence is high. We've prepared for the best of Warrington."