Wakefield Trinity's Chris Chester admits he might not be at Belle Vue in 2022

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

He is preparing his side for their Betfred Super League derby with Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night having lost all six games so far this term.

Winless Trinity have been knocked out of the Challenge Cup, too, and on the back of a difficult 2020, they are once more struggling for form.

Asked about recruitment plans for next term, Chester - who has been in charge at Belle Vue since March 2016 - revealed he has yet to sort his own future and is out of contract at the end of the year.

“It’s silly season, isn’t it?’ said the ex-Hull KR chief.

“There’s a lot of names thrown at you.

“We have to try and look after the guys we have here first.

“I think we have 13 guys off contract. It’s a fantastic opportunity to rebuild the club.

Wakefield Trinity players flare-up against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

“Whether that involves me in it, we’re not too sure, but in terms of the players they are all playing for their contracts as are all the staff.

“I’m off contract as well at the end of the season, Recruitment is always ongoing.

“I’m speaking with (CEO) Michael (Carter) and the Board to try and pick out some recruits that we think will really strengthen the squad.

“There’s obviously myself and a number of members of staff off contract. I’m comfortable with that and I know the club are.

“But we probably need to make some decisions sooner rather than later as we don’t want to be missing out on certain individuals and certain targets.”

Chester - who is still without key players such as captain Jacob Miller, England winger Tom Johnstone and Dream Team centre Bill Tupou - has come under fire from sections of the club’s support for some consistently under-par displays.

The 42-year-old has come close to resigning before and Trinity also suffered a ten-game losing run last term but he maintains he wants to stay at Belle Vue.

“Of course I do; I love it here,” added Chester.

“I’m Wakefield born and bred. What I will say is the challenges I’ve faced over the past couple of years have really made me think deep and hard about a lot of things.

“The personal attacks and things like that makes you think whether coaching - or being a head coach - is actually worth it.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the people who work here and the support I’ve had from everybody at Board level, Michael, (chairman) John (Minards) and all the way through to people like Lasty (Andy Last) and Willie (Poching). The list goes on.

“There’s a really good group of people here who want the best for Wakefield Trinity.

“If that involves me moving forward then happy days. If it doesn’t, I’ve not even thought about it…”

On being out of contract, the former Hull FC, Halifax and Wigan Warriors loose forward insisted: “I’m really comfortable with that.

“I’ve had five really good years here at the club.

“It’s a position where I’ve not really been in (out of contract).

“I had three years at Hull KR, signed a two year deal here and then renegotiated for three years. That three years is coming to an end. “Whichever way that the club goes, that’s just sport.

“Recruitment-wise it could become very difficult but I’m quite relaxed about it.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here and continue to enjoy my time here.

“We’re confident ahead of tomorrow and confident we can go there and get the win tomorrow night.”

Stand-off Miller and Tupou are both expected to be fit for the home game with Hull KR on Sunday week although Johnstone - who has been stood down for the last four weeks with concussion - is set to miss at least another four weeks and will visit a specialist on Monday.

Chester maintains he does not feel under pressure.

“I’m more relaxed now than probably I've ever been," he said.

“I’ve seen a group of players that are busting an absolute gut.

“We’re squeezing every ounce out of these guys. We are genuinely getting everything out of them.

“As soon as we get those best players out on the field we know the results will turn. Let’s just see what the next couple of months bring.”