News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Wakefield Trinity's home clash with Hull KR loses Sky Sports coverage over Belle Vue pitch concerns

Wakefield Trinity's home clash with Hull KR has been replaced as next Friday's Sky Sports fixture due to lingering concerns about the Belle Vue pitch.

By James O'Brien
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

The controversial hybrid surface faces its latest inspection early next week, prompting a request by the RFL and RL Commercial for Sky Sports to instead show the game between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

Wakefield's recent match against Huddersfield Giants was thrown into doubt due to concerns about the pitch before it passed a late inspection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sky Sports will show the Betfred Super League Round Six fixture between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils on Friday week, March 24," read a statement.

Most Popular

"This change from the originally scheduled fixture, between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, has been requested by the RFL and RL Commercial following the recent issues regarding the playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium.

"The RFL and RL Commercial are grateful to all involved – the four clubs, and Sky Sports – for their co-operation, and stress that the Wakefield versus Hull KR fixture remains scheduled for the Be Well Support Stadium on March 24.

"But that remains subject to a pitch inspection early next week, so this change has been made to provide clarity for supporters, viewers and for Sky Sports."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pitch, which will be 95 per cent soil and natural grass with some plastic strands on top once it is fully established, had to be reinspected in light of complaints from Catalans Dragons after originally being passed fit when it was first laid.

The Belle Vue pitch remains in the spotlight. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)
The Belle Vue pitch remains in the spotlight. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)
The Belle Vue pitch remains in the spotlight. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Seven Catalans players had to take antibiotics for infected leg wounds in the wake of the round one clash at Belle Vue last month.

No complaints were made by Huddersfield following the game on March 3.

Jorge Taufua pours water on an injury as he leaves the pitch at half-time. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Jorge Taufua pours water on an injury as he leaves the pitch at half-time. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Jorge Taufua pours water on an injury as he leaves the pitch at half-time. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Hull KRBelle VueWakefield TrinityWigan WarriorsSalford Red DevilsRFLHuddersfield Giants