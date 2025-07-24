Wakefield Trinity's play-off destiny in own hands, insists Michael Shenton

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each defeat for a rival eases the pressure and lowers the bar slightly – but a hard-earned win can just as easily lose its shine.

Wakefield Trinity experienced that first-hand last week after watching Hull FC respond to their demolition of Huddersfield Giants with a surprise victory at Wigan Warriors.

Such unexpected results can sting but as far as assistant coach Michael Shenton is concerned, Wakefield remain in control of their own destiny.

Despite trailing Hull by a point, a perfect run from here would likely secure a play-off spot for Trinity.

"Those results can deflate you if you let them," said Shenton. "But those ups and downs are the game and why we love it.

"I don't think it should affect you. There are still quite a lot of games to go and it's in our own hands.

"What it does is remind you that you can't worry and hope someone else does the job for you. That game showed that.

Wakefield are fully focused on securing a play-off place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If you want to be a top-six team, you have got to do it yourselves. Every game we play now is important. Every chance we get, we have got to win."

Wakefield's next opportunity comes on Thursday night against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos in a classic four-pointer.

The previous two clashes at Headingley were tight affairs, with Trinity edging the season opener by two points before losing 22-18 in their most recent meeting.

That match was one of six where Trinity have fallen short by six points or fewer, a pattern Shenton knows must change if they are to secure a top-six finish.

Belief is growing on the terraces. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There have been a few games this year we haven’t been able to close out so we've got to learn to do that moving forward," added Shenton, who has seen Wakefield secure just two wins by narrow margins in 2025.

"We've prepared for another close game. They are difficult to break down and dangerous with the ball so we have got to be on it.

“Your attack has got to be flowing and you've got to nail it to get points against them.

"They test you everywhere so you've got to be switched on for 80 minutes. No knock-offs."

The rivals have produced two hard-fought games already this season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield head into the derby knowing a defeat would reduce the number of top-six rivals they can catch, with Leeds aiming to move eight points clear of their neighbours.

But whatever the stakes, Belle Vue always comes alive for a Rhinos showdown – and the first one since Trinity’s Super League return promises to be a blockbuster.

"Everyone is desperate to play in this game," said Shenton.

"Leeds at home is probably one of the biggest games we'll have this year. It's definitely one we need to get after.

"In the context of our season, it's an important game. We don't want to go into next week’s break on the back of a poor performance or a loss.

"We are just looking at building on what we did last week and being a bit more consistent. Leeds are one of the most consistent teams in everything they do.

"You can see their coach has had a big influence on them and the players are full of confidence. We know what we're going to get from them so we have to be very good."

While the gloss was taken off the win at Huddersfield, it did at least move Trinity to within four points of fifth-placed St Helens and open up the race for the final spots.

Another victory this week would leave Leeds looking over their shoulder – yet despite his bullishness about Wakefield's prospects, Shenton remains focused solely on his own side.

"I think teams will be nervous about playing us because on our day we're a very good side," he said. "We just need to be more consistent.

"This is a massive game for us. We're not worrying about what it does to anyone else.