Wakefield v Hull FC: Jacob Miller aims to get Trinity up and running

Wakefield's Jacob Miller. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Australian stand-off, 29, takes on former club Hull FC tomorrow looking to get Trinity’s Betfred Super League campaign off to a winning start.

Head coach Willie Poching has had his first full pre-season since taking over from Chris Chester last August and Wakefield fans are keen to see what improvements he has made.

Miller, who joined from Hull in 2015, says his game will be “pretty similar.”

But he added: “I might try and take the line on a bit more than what I have the last few years.

“I think maybe I’ve let that go on the back seat the last few years. So I might try to take the line on more than usual.”

That will be music to the ears of Trinity fans who appreciate the elusive trickery of their half-back who is closing in on 200 games for the West Yorkshire club after an initially difficult time with Hull.

Asked how he’s different to the Aussie kid who arrived at FC from Wests Tigers in 2013, Miller insisted: “I’m still the same.

“I’ve got longer hair, but I’ve had a few kids and grown up a little bit.

“I am not a 20-year-old kid any more. You do a bit of growing up in 10 years.

“I had a little bit of a tricky time at Hull and it didn’t go the way it was meant to.

“But I think it has turned out pretty well so far. I think I’ve still, hopefully, got a bit to go yet.

“It has been good. I’d love to play in some big games and what better time to start than this year.”

Miller, entering the final year of his Trinity contract, wants to help the club win some major silverware with the Challenge Cup their best chance of success.

But they have not lifted that since 1963 and their second and last league title success came only five years later.