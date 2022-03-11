Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique: Wakefield centre Corey Hall in awe of Trinity’s supreme finisher Tom Johnstone

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S left-wing Tom Johnstone has developed a habit of scoring spectacular, seemingly impossible tries and his centre Corey Hall is as mystified as anyone about how he does it.

Johnstone’s ability to get the ball down from the tightest of angles has marked him out as one of Super League’s most thrilling players to watch and Hall is enjoying having a ringside seat.

“It’s exciting, I have never had a winger like him,” said Hall, who signed for Wakefield from Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos in pre-season.

13 February 2022..... Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC. Trinity's Corey Hall. Picture Tony Johnson.

“You can give him the ball and he will finish it; I didn’t realise that until we were playing Hull and he dived over at the corner and I thought ‘he can finish from anywhere’.

“I don’t stop chewing his ear off in games, I am asking him question after question and I love being on that left edge with him because he gives me so much guidance.”

Hall is back in Trinity’s squad for tonight’s visit of Toulouse Olympique, after missing the defeat by Leeds eight days ago because of concussion.

The 19-year-old, who is from Sheffield, had a spell on Trinity’s scholarship before moving to Wigan Warriors and then Rhinos.

12 January 2020, Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, UK, Rugby League, Danny Brough Testimonial, Wakefield Trinity v Hull kingston Rovers :Tom Johnstone scores a trademark try in his first match since a long injury lay off. Credit: Dean Williams

He played three times in Super League for Leeds, but joined Trinity, for an undisclosed transfer fee last November, after having been awarded a squad number for Rhinos’ 2022 campaign.

Reflecting on the move across West Yorkshire, Hall said: “I thought I was going into pre-season with Leeds one day and the next, my agent said there’s a chance to sign for Wakefield.

“I wanted the opportunity, I want to play as many games as I can.

“Being at Wakefield is a bit like a blast from the past.

“The majority of lads I played with in the scholarship before I went to Wigan are still here and I am loving it.”

Hall, who played in Wakefield’s first three games of the campaign, credits a spell on loan at York City Knights last year for getting him back on track after he found his opportunities limited at Leeds.

“I realised I can get used to the first team, so coming into pre-season I wanted to bring the enthusiasm I had at York and try to be a better player every day,” he said.

“With the current team and the staff we have here, there’s no better place to do it.

“I feel the more games I get, the more chance I have to show everyone what I can do.”

Fellow centre Reece Lyne is available this evening after suspension, hooker Liam Hood could return from a shoulder injury and Morgan Escare, a full-back, will make his first appearance on a two-week loan from top-flight rivals Salford Red Devils.

He will replace the suspended Max Jowitt and captain Jacob Miller (concussion) is also ruled out.

Neither side has won this season, but Hall feels Trinity’s first victory is “very close”.

He said: “Hopefully it will be [tonight].

“We are taking every week as it goes by and whoever we are playing, we want to get the win.

“There’s no excuses, we want to be the best we can be at all times.