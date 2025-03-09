Fresh from a reality check at the hands of St Helens, Wakefield Trinity faced the biggest test of the Daryl Powell era.

Trinity coasted through their brief stay in the Championship but were quickly reminded that Super League is a different beast altogether.

Powell told his team to toughen up mentally and they delivered the perfect response against one of the competition's big hitters, albeit a Warrington Wolves side counting the cost of their Las Vegas adventure.

Injuries to Matt Dufty, Matty Ashton and Toby King presented Wakefield with a golden opportunity and they were good enough to take it thanks to a huge effort from their forwards.

Warrington named a virtually full-strength pack but they were worn down and overpowered by a Trinity outfit missing Jay Pitts, Ky Rodwell, Josh Griffin and Seth Nikotemo, four forwards who would command places in Powell's strongest side.

Wakefield did the hard work in the first half before breaking the game open to underline their potential on their return to Super League.

Owner Matt Ellis took the acclaim of the away end at full-time and why not after teaming up with Powell to transform the fortunes of an ailing club.

Powell was at a low ebb following an ill-fated spell at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but Ellis quickly made it clear he was his man and has rejuvenated the former Castleford Tigers boss.

Wakefield celebrate Caleb Hamlin-Uele's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

It was a hugely satisfying win for Powell – and not just because he got one over his former employers.

He challenged his squad to learn from last week's loss to St Helens and they did just that after overcoming a shaky start.

Trinity were penalised in possession inside the opening two minutes to give Warrington the field position to break the deadlock.

Liam Hood retreated from an offside position to take an offload and Arron Lindop rose highest to claim George Williams' cross-field kick and touch down in the next set.

Matty Russell, left, scored against his former club. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity's short drop-outs were a theme of the first half, the first successful one giving Mike McMeeken the chance to storm through the middle of the Wire defence.

Wakefield forced a repeat set of their own but failed to make the most of it and their frustrations continued when Mason Lino had a try ruled out for a knock-on.

The momentum quickly swung back Warrington's way after they forced a drop-out and bundled Jake Trueman into touch following another short kick by Trinity.

However, the visitors defended the error and were on the board when Jack Croft finished Max Jowitt's neat grubber kick.

Matty Storton dives over to score. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lino made a mess of the restart to hand the initiative back to Warrington but another short drop-out came off to relieve the pressure.

The Wire were next to score, though, with Williams' superb long pass putting Alfie Johnson over for a debut try.

Wakefield faced a character test at 10-4 after losing their previous two games – and they passed it with flying colours.

Trinity forced an error with a hanging restart and did not look back, Hood sneaking over from dummy-half before Jowitt kicked the away side into a lead that they would not relinquish.

Wakefield survived a scare when Johnson failed to ground Williams' cross-field kick and scrambled to deny the rookie winger again as Warrington piled on the pressure before half-time.

Another successful drop-out relieved the tension and Trinity took a firm grip on the contest after the interval.

Alfie Johnson goes over for Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Sam Powell had a try ruled out for a clear knock-on by Lindop and that was as close as the Wire came to threatening Wakefield's lead in the second half.

Matty Russell scored the game-breaking try, one that highlighted the attacking talent in the Trinity ranks.

Renouf Atoni's offload and slick handling gave Oliver Pratt the chance to demonstrate his dazzling footwork and Jowitt was in support to put Russell over against his former club.

Pratt was denied by the officials after finishing a kick but Wakefield did not have to wait much longer for their next try, Matty Storton coasting over with Warrington all at sea on the last tackle.

And Trinity were in dreamland when Caleb Hamlin-Uele crashed over from close range after Jowitt had forced a drop-out.

Josh Thewlis finished out wide to score a consolation for Warrington but the afternoon belonged to Powell's side and their jubilant travelling supporters.

Warrington Wolves: Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Tai, Lindop, Johnson, Williams, Ratchford, Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Russell, Yates. Substitutes: Philbin, Crowther, Holroyd, Powell.

Tries: Lindop (3), Johnson (25), Thewlis (64)

Goals: Thewlis 2/3

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Russell, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Storton, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Croft, McMeeken. Substitutes: Cozza, Smith, Atoni, Faatili.

Tries: Croft (18), Hood (28), Russell (45), Storton (54), Hamlim-Uele (60)

Goals: Jowitt 5/5