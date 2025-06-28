Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Burgess' side faced the prospect of falling seven points behind Hull FC, leaving their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

With their season teetering on the brink of collapse, they dug deep to breathe life into a campaign many were ready to write off.

It was a performance full of energy and intent from a team that had been drifting – and one that reignited belief heading into the business end of the year.

After 80 energy-sapping minutes in stifling conditions, it was Hull left searching for answers.

The Black and Whites arrived at the Halliwell Jones Stadium knowing a victory would have effectively removed Warrington from the play-off equation and set up a five-team scrap for four places.

However, their top-six spot was far from secure as they made the long trip back to Hull.

With Wakefield Trinity just a point behind the sixth-placed Airlie Birds and Warrington two further back heading into a favourable run of fixtures, it is suddenly John Cartwright's men feeling the heat.

Warrington celebrate Josh Thewlis' opening try. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Hull proved generous opposition for a Warrington team struggling for confidence after losing five of their previous six Super League games either side of their Wembley heartbreak.

Still without the likes of John Asiata and Will Pryce, the Black and Whites were slow out of the traps and could not catch up despite a late burst at the end of the first half.

Aidan Sezer dragged his team back to within two points of Warrington but Hull did not have the energy to go again after the interval.

It was a setback that underlined the work still to do for a team still finding their way under Cartwright.

It was a difficult evening for the Black and Whites. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

For all the signs of improvement, the Airlie Birds remain a work in progress.

Hull must quickly dust themselves down for a crucial period that features games against St Helens, Wakefield and Wigan Warriors.

To hold on to a top-six spot by the end of that run, the Airlie Birds must improve on an error-ridden performance.

Cartwright enjoyed the luxury of naming an unchanged side for the first time but it was an inauspicious start for the Black and Whites

Josh Thewlis races away from Hull defenders. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

There appeared to be nothing on when Josh Thewlis scooped up the ball from dummy-half near his own line, yet somehow he sliced through Hull's defensive line to go the distance.

A week on from an insipid home performance against Huddersfield Giants, Warrington achieved their first objective by landing the opening blow.

Buoyed by a sharp start and Hull's sluggishness, the Wolves visibly grew in confidence.

Burgess' men threatened to take the game away from their visitors after Jake Thewlis joined his brother on the scoresheet.

Cade Cust raced out of the line and that was all the encouragement Matt Dufty needed to send Thewlis over with a classy cut-out pass.

Hull scrambled to stay in touch following a break by George Williams but unforced errors hampered their efforts to gain a foothold in the contest, Jordan Rapana the chief culprit.

Aidan Sezer goes over for the Black and Whites. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Although Davy Litten went close during a rare spell of pressure close to the Warrington line, there was an element of surprise when Hull dragged themselves back into the match.

Out of nowhere, inspirational captain Sezer raced through Warrington's left edge and Barron was in support to finish in the corner.

The Wolves were suddenly rocking and faced a huge character test after Sezer repeated the trick to score himself, helped by a couple of set restarts.

The half-back added the extras to make it a two-point game at the interval and pile more pressure on the shaky hosts.

However, the Black and Whites fell back into bad habits in the early stages of the second half to hand the initiative back to Warrington.

After Williams took advantage of soft defence to race deep into Hull territory, Sam Powell helped himself to a try from dummy-half two plays later.

The Wolves had their tails up again and that spelt danger for the lethargic visitors.

The Airlie Birds failed to survive the next set, Lachlan Fitzgibbon backing up a break by Dufty as Warrington went back to back.

Hull spent a long period defending their own but stood firm and appeared to have a lifeline when Lewis Martin flew over in the corner, only for the video referee to spot a foot in touch.

The Black and Whites huffed and puffed in the closing stages but their evening ended how it started with a catalogue of errors, leaving Cartwright with food for thought at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Wrench, Tai, Jake Thewlis, Williams, Sneyd, Yates, Crowther, Vaughan, Stone, Fitzgibbon, Currie. Substitutes: Harrison, Powell, Ratchford, Thomas.

Tries: Josh Thewlis (5), Jake Thewlis (15), Powell (46), Fitzgibbon (49).

Goals: Sneyd 4/4.

Hull FC: Rapana, Barron, Briscoe, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Aydin. Substitutes: Ashworth, Fash, Charles, Eseh.

Tries: Barron (28), Sezer (37).

Goals: Sezer 1/2.