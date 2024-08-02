If ever there was a time that a win was worth more than two points, this was the night.

The deck appeared to be stacked against Hull KR at the home of the high-flying Warrington Wolves, a team fresh from back-to-back victories on the road at St Helens and Wigan Warriors to take their winning run to five games.

Rovers were in good form themselves after winning seven of their previous eight matches but there were question marks over Willie Peters' side despite their lofty status in Super League.

KR had to go back to February 2023 for their last win in the north west, a record that acted as a caveat for their title credentials.

If that statistic made the Robins pretenders, they became undisputed contenders at Warrington after claiming a victory of huge psychological importance.

Rovers now know they have got the beating of the top teams away from their Craven Park fortress, a belief that is priceless as the play-offs come into view.

The upshot of Friday's win is that Hull KR are top of Super League to leave the League Leaders' Shield and a home semi-final within their grasp in the final seven games.

Warrington were buoyed by Sam Burgess' contract extension and strengthened through fresh bodies in Luke Yates and John Bateman but they had no answer to Rovers in the opening quarter as Jesse Sue and Tyrone May gave the visitors a dream start.

Mikey Lewis, left, and Elliot Minchella celebrate on a night to remember for Hull KR. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The Robins demonstrated their defensive resilience to limit the Wire, who put 40 points on Wigan a week earlier, to Matty Ashton's second-half try.

Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku sealed a first victory over Warrington on Peters' watch, another monkey off their back at a crucial stage of the season.

Rovers still have to produce when it matters in September and October but a win in a match that had a play-off feel will do wonders for belief.

Backed by a strong travelling contingent who did their best to turn it into a home game, Rovers came flying out of the traps to dominate the hosts.

Rovers went after Warrington in the early stages. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Warrington could not cope with KR's aggression and physicality in the early exchanges.

The away fans cheered every crunching tackle and cranked the volume up a notch when Sue broke the deadlock.

After Ben Currie invited the Robins in with a tip tackle on Hiku, Sue powered onto a crash ball and proved too strong for Warrington's goal-line defenders.

Rovers had the start they craved and remained on the front foot as Lewis set about peppering Josh Thewlis.

George Williams makes a break before Rovers scramble to deny Warrington. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Ryan Hall knocked on trying to claim the half-back's lofted kick to the corner and failed to get on the end of another one before KR struck gold.

Matt Dufty moved across to help his winger, only to have his pocket picked by May who outjumped the full-back to finish Lewis' latest box kick.

Lewis could not add the extras but KR had made an early statement.

Oliver Gildart had a try ruled out for a knock-on by Hall from another Lewis kick to the right corner before the momentum shifted in Warrington's favour.

Rodrick Tai was denied by a desperate last-ditch tackle after George Williams and Dufty combined to set him free and the Wolves were left frustrated again soon after.

Thewlis thought he had scored after picking up a loose ball and racing 70 metres following a heavy hit by Williams on Lewis but the video referee – a central figure in the first half – ruled a knock-on by Yates in the same tackle.

Warrington continued to hammer away at the KR line without success, former Robin Josh Drinkwater held up as the visitors showed their defensive steel.

Rovers survived back-to-back drop-outs to keep their 10-point advantage intact heading into half-time, only to invite the Wolves straight back in following the resumption.

Consecutive penalties and a six again left the Robins under the pump but they continued to turn their hosts away, Hall denying Arron Lindop on one flank before Lewis forced an error from Tai on the other.

Warrington eventually picked the lock on 48 minutes when Dufty put Ashton over with a questionable cut-out ball.

The calls for a forward pass were ignored but Rovers quickly bounced back from the setback, aided by a missed conversion from Thewlis that maintained their two-score lead.

KR crucially scored next just before the hour mark through the irrepressible Lewis.

The England man sent another lofted kick Thewlis' way and Hall got there first to palm the ball back to Lewis who demonstrated his strength to touch down.

Danny Walker kicked a 40/20 as Warrington came again but Rovers were not for budging, with every mistake celebrated like a try on and off the field.

The Robins controlled the game expertly in the closing stages and sealed a memorable win when Hiku powered his way over out wide.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, Tai, Lindop, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Yates, Powell, Vaughan, Nicholson, Holroyd, Currie. Substitutes: Musgrove, Crowther, Walker, Bateman.

Tries: Ashton (48)

Goals: Thewlis 0/1

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Gildart, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown.

Tries: Sue (6), May (18), Lewis (57), Hiku (77)

Goals: Lewis 1/2, Litten 2/2