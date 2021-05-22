Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - I’m focused on Cas, nothing else, insists Daryl Powell

Castleford's head coach Daryl Powell. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Super League rivals meet for the first time since it was announced Powell would take over from Steve Price at the end of this season.

They are also due to face each other in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals in a fortnight’s time and, clearly, both games will bring extra scrutiny on Powell.

However, he maintained: “It is what it is.

“Having done what I did right at the start of the season (announcing he would leave Castleford at the end of 2021), I did it for the right reasons.

“Since then what’s happened has happened. But I’m the Cas coach at the minute and the scrutiny doesn’t really mean anything, if I’m honest.

“It’s all about the team that I’m coaching at the minute doing a job on the field. I’m not going to get side-swiped by that. I will just focus on Castleford and on our boys playing really well.

“It’s going to be a long tough season and we’re going to play Warrington a couple of weeks down the track as well.

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“You can’t look too far ahead but we want to play well this week.”

Both sides are looking to respond after each lost for only the second time this term on Monday night.

The battle between the hookers – Castleford’s Paul McShane and his England rival Daryl Clark – should be fascinating.

“Macca has been class for us this year,” said Powell, who confirmed on-loan Huddersfield Giants prop Suaia Matagi will make his debut after recovering from a pre-season injury.

“They are both special players and both completely different players as well.

“I obviously coached Daryl Clark here in 2014 when he had a massive year.

“They are both Man of Steel winners and class players in their own right. They both play such a big part in their own team and will both have a big bearing on the game. I’m hoping Paul McShane has the biggest.”