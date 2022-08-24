Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers dropped out of the top six last week after seeing Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils take advantage of their defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford are only outside the play-off positions on points difference but Radford has told his team there is no room for error with games against Salford and Leeds to come in the final week.

"I think we've got to win all three to secure our place in the six," said Radford, whose side take on Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

Lee Radford says it is do or die for Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's a funny one because if you'd asked me at the beginning of the year to be in this position now, I would have taken it.

"The fact it's in our hands and we're not relying on results elsewhere is pleasing.

"We've not made the six for the last couple of years and an improvement this year is to make the six and kick on beyond that as well - anything can happen when you're in there.

"From day one, we spoke about where we want to get to and that would be a stride in the right direction."

Lee Radford's side were second best against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The understrength Tigers were well beaten at the John Smith's Stadium last time out but Radford's pack has been bolstered by the return of Nathan Massey, George Griffin and Liam Watts.

Radford has called on his players to dig deep into their physical and mental reserves to keep Castleford's campaign alive.

"We need to turn up with a determined mindset," he said.

"It's the last furlong of an incredibly long season and we've got to find something from somewhere to turn up with the mentality that it's win at all costs.

Nathan Massey is back from injury to hand Castleford Tigers a boost. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've squeezed absolutely everything out of this group with the setbacks we've had throughout the year.

"It's the last leg now and it's do or die."

Castleford have locked horns with Warrington twice already this season, losing 34-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round two before claiming a 35-22 win on Daryl Powell's return to Wheldon Road in mid-July.

The Wire have only pride to play for at the end of a hugely disappointing first season under Powell but Radford has not worried himself with any thoughts about the home side's mindset in their last game in front of their fans in 2022.

Castleford Tigers beat Warrington Wolves on home soil last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"This will be the third time we've played this crew so we're very aware of where their threats are coming from," he said.

"I'm not too concerned about what's going on over there; our emotional approach is really important for us.

"Like always, it's about our attitude and showing what we're about."

The trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium kicks off a hectic finish to the regular season, with Radford's men facing three games in the space of nine days.

After taking on Warrington, Castleford host Salford on Monday before a date with Leeds at Headingley the following Saturday.

Whereas the teams at the very top of Super League have the luxury of rotating players during a gruelling period, Radford has little choice but to field his strongest available side in every match.

"It's something we've become accustomed to over the Easter period but not at this time of the year with so much at stake and so close to the finishing line," he added.

"We're not in a position where we can rotate many. It's going to be a challenge and it's important that we get off to a really good start.