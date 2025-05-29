Danny McGuire has urged Castleford Tigers to put doubt into Warrington Wolves' minds by taking the fight to the Challenge Cup finalists.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wolves have suffered heavy defeats to Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR since booking their place at Wembley and their focus could be further tested on Friday night, presenting an opportunity to Castleford in their bid to climb the Super League table.

While McGuire acknowledged the challenge facing Warrington, he stressed that it is up to the Tigers to turn the situation into an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been in situations where you're playing a big game the following week and no matter what you say, you do have an eye on it," said McGuire, who is without captain Sam Wood and front-row pair Tom Amone and Muizz Mustapha for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"Some of their players will have an eye on it but once you get through the first collision, everything goes out of the window and you're just concentrating on your job. I don't feel we've got too much advantage.

"It's never an easy place to go play. They've got some great players and are really well-coached so it's going to be a really big challenge no matter what's put in front of us.

"It's a really exciting challenge as well. It's up to us to start well, put it on them and anything can happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire suffered the agony of missing the 2012 Challenge Cup final after sustaining a knee injury the previous week.

Castleford face Warrington a week out from Wembley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

However, the former Leeds Rhinos half-back has backed Sam Burgess' decision to name his strongest available team for the clash with Castleford at a time when he is already without George Williams, Danny Walker and Matty Ashton.

"Personally, I preferred to play the week before and didn't like having a two-week gap," said McGuire.

"We did it one year with Leeds and got beat by Wigan in the Challenge Cup. I just didn't like the feeling. I think you lose a little bit of that battle-hardened mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unless anyone is carrying an injury that needs a rest, my view would be to always try to go with your strongest team.

Warrington have been outgunned in recent Super League games. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The game is tough and you run the risk every time you step onto the field. I think it's worth that risk to be more battle-hardened."

Whereas Warrington are gearing up for the biggest match of the year so far against Hull KR next Saturday, Castleford must hit pause on their season once again.

The Tigers, who exited the Challenge Cup at the first hurdle, will be given some time off by McGuire in readiness for the second half of the campaign.

McGuire is determined to head into the break on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McGuire has been where Warrington are having missed out on the 2012 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're going to have a little bit of downtime after this week," said the 42-year-old, whose side have yet to beat a team outside the bottom two.

"We've worked the previous Challenge Cup weeks when we've not been playing but the players are aware we're going to have a few days off and I'm asking them to leave everything out there.