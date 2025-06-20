Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Robinson's side were on course to produce the shock of the Super League season against defending champions Wigan Warriors, only for Jack Farrimond to cruelly snatch the points away in the dying seconds.

Yet despite the gut-wrenching manner of the defeat, Huddersfield found something at a smaller venue, which hosted the game due to a Stereophonics concert at the John Smith's Stadium.

A permanent move away from their home of 31 years appears to be on the cards at the end of the year but in the here and now, the Giants must find a way to harness the togetherness created on the road.

"The chairman (Ken Davy) has not been shy in saying that we need a stadium that suits Huddersfield Giants," said Robinson ahead of Saturday's trip to Warrington Wolves.

"Sometimes our loyal, loud fans get lost in that stadium. At Dewsbury, we created a really, really good atmosphere and the players were bouncing on the back of it.

"We haven't been far off in a lot of games but we're building some momentum now and that's something we want to continue.

"If we push teams and put ourselves in good positions late in games, I'm sure our luck will change and we'll snag a victory."

Adam Clune is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's cause has not been helped by another injury setback for marquee half-back Adam Clune.

The Australian picked up a serious hamstring issue in the narrow loss to Wigan – the latest in a series of muscle problems – and will miss the rest of the season.

After featuring just six times for the Giants, Clune's year has finished how it started.

"He's out for the year," said Robinson.

Huddersfield suffered late heartbreak against Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's had a torrid time. He went to Australia fit at the end of last year and came back injured. He redid it on his return and was out again.

"He did his hamstring and has only been back four weeks. We've looked at his loading patterns and everything like that but sometimes it's just not meant to be. He went into a tackle, they pulled his leg and the hamstring went.

"He's obviously one of our key signings but has only managed to play six games this year, which is very disappointing for him and us."

Determined to build on Clune's positive impact during his brief return, Huddersfield dipped into the loan market this week to bring in Matt Frawley from Leeds Rhinos.

Matt Frawley has returned to Huddersfield. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Frawley is back in familiar territory having spent the 2019 season with the Giants, and the hope is that the initial one-month deal will be extended.

"We thought it was imperative we brought someone experienced in – and we think Matt Frawley is that player," said Robinson.

"He knows some of the lads. He's best mates with Zac (Woolford), he's still close to Leroy (Cudjoe) and I was the assistant coach when he was here previously.

"He's a really, really good bloke so from a culture perspective, he's going to enhance that. From a rugby perspective, he gives us a lot of experience and direction.

"We feel like we've gained some momentum over the past few weeks since Cluney came back into the side and I didn't want to go back to fumbling our way through games.

"Hopefully he hits the ground running, builds a decent partnership with the spine and he can stay here longer."

Warrington have struggled for consistency in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's search for only a second Super League win of the season continues at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

A team that saved their best for the Challenge Cup, Warrington have failed to convince in the league this year.

With just one win in five games, Sam Burgess' side risk being left behind in the play-off race.

Robinson, however, is expecting a test every bit as tough as last week's clash with Wigan.

"It's going to be exactly the same scenario," he said.

"They're a really good team. They got to the Challenge Cup final and have a similar or even better squad than they had last year.

"They're a really tough team to play at the Halliwell Jones. It's a star-studded side and they're going to be very difficult to beat.

"We've just got to concentrate on ourselves, though. We need to put in the same performance we put in against Leigh in the second half and Wigan for 79 minutes and 55 seconds.