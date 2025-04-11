John Cartwright expects to learn more about his Hull FC side in the aftermath of last week's painful derby defeat to Hull KR.

The Black and Whites were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by their fiercest rivals, a result that served as a reality check following a five-match unbeaten run.

It does not get any easier for Cartwright's men with Saturday's trip to Warrington Wolves followed by home games against Rovers and Wigan Warriors.

Cartwright views this month as a pivotal period in Hull's development.

"It's going to answer a few questions about where we are at," he said.

"The whole goal from the very first training session was to compete and go out and compete on every play. You can't always control the result but what we aim to do is to compete hard on every play.

"If we're near on the scoreboard with 20 minutes to go, we always think we can win a game. That's our mentality. That won't change no matter who we are playing.

"It's about us just preparing and trying to build that mentality where we go hard on every play."

John Cartwright wants to see a response from the Black and Whites at Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull must quickly pick themselves up from a day to forget at the MKM Stadium.

Cartwright conceded the occasion got to his side, even admitting that he "could have handled things better" after getting "caught up in the heat of the situation".

The Black and Whites will get a chance to right the wrongs on Good Friday but first they must negotiate a Warrington team riding high on the back of four straight wins.

"They’ve hit form," said Cartwright.

Hull were well beaten in the derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They had a hard start. They played Wigan over in Vegas and there’s generally a bit of a hangover on the back of those games. The last three weeks they have been really impressive.

"They’ll have expectations to be in the top four again this year so it's going to be a real challenge for us.

"You're never going to win every game through the year but it's how you react. Last week did hurt. It was a big loss and there was a lot of expectation around the performance so our pride took a bit of a hit.

"Training has been good but now it's where it matters – the 80 minutes at the weekend."

Will Pryce is set to feature again after making his debut in the derby.

The former Huddersfield Giants playmaker could slot in at full-back to accommodate Cade Cust's return.