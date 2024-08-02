Discounting a huge win at this season's whipping boys London Broncos – a Championship side in all but name – Rovers must go back to February 2023 for their last victory outside Yorkshire.

Willie Peters' men have not had many opportunities to put that right this year, playing only Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves and London beyond the county's boundaries.

That means trips to St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards are still to come in the final eight rounds, as well as another date with Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

The Robins need to improve their away record one way or another to reach Old Trafford, whether it is in the closing stages of the regular season or the play-offs.

However, inside the camp, Peters and his players have not put any extra importance on the top-of-the-table clash at Warrington.

"It obviously comes up in the media but all we can control is the next game, which we've done all year," said Peters.

"We've not spoken about it. I don't give energy to things like that. There's no need to think about not winning away.

Hull KR have endured some tough days on their travels. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've had a really good week in terms of keeping things consistent and approaching the game as we would any other game.

"The players will be excited on Friday. I've no doubt that these players will be ready to play over at Warrington by the way we're developing and growing as a team.

"Regardless of where we're playing, we want to be consistent. What's the aim and what do we want to get out of Friday? It's putting in a KR performance that we're proud of. If we do that, we'll be there or thereabouts."

Whether they say it outwardly or not, a win on the road at the Halliwell Jones Stadium would do wonders for KR's belief.

Warrington have been too good for Willie Peters' Hull KR in the previous meetings. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Warrington are the only Super League team Rovers have yet to beat under Peters, a record that is another troublesome monkey on their back.

The Robins were in all four games yet fell short on each occasion, most recently in May on their last visit to the Wolves.

Leaders Warrington are above KR only on points difference but are buoyed by back-to-back away wins against Saints and Wigan, not to mention a new contract for head coach Sam Burgess and the recent arrivals of Luke Yates and John Bateman.

However, Peters views Australian full-back Matt Dufty as the biggest obstacle between Rovers and a first win against the Wire since 2022.

Matt Dufty has been a thorn in KR's side. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They've got very good individual players," said Peters.

"Matt Dufty has been a key player for them when we've played them. We probably haven't controlled Matt Dufty the way we would have liked.

"George (Williams) has played well and (Paul) Vaughan as well but I have to say that Matt Dufty has been their key player when we've played against them. He's a quality player so we need to make sure we close him down this Friday."

Above all else, a victory in round 20 would strengthen KR's chances of winning their first piece of silverware in the Super League era.

Peters' side appear to be in a three-way battle with Warrington and Wigan for the League Leaders' Shield, a trophy that does not carry the same weight as the main prize won at Old Trafford.

It is dismissed as a 'hubcap' by some but KR have an opportunity to become the ninth club to win it and scratch a 39-year itch in the process.

Wigan won the League Leaders' Shield last year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We want to chase any trophy," said the Rovers boss. "It's why the players play the game.

"Only four clubs have won Super League and I'm not sure the exact stat on the League Leaders' Shield. That doesn't win you Super League but it certainly helps.

"We're in a position at the moment where we could potentially win that but we don't want to think too far ahead.

"The game on Friday is the most important game – and then the week after against Cas will be the most important game.

"Warrington is a really exciting challenge, more an opportunity for us."

Topping the table would be a huge achievement for the Robins, a club that collected the wooden spoon four years ago.

Indeed, they have to go back to 1985 for their last top-flight title success, in old money.

A steely-eyed Peters is not entertaining thoughts about outlasting their rivals on the home straight.

"Honestly, I'm not looking too far ahead because there's so much rugby league to play," he added.