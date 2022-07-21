The round 20 fixture sees the Robins return to the scene of their most famous Super League victory.

Rovers shrugged off the absence of nine first-team players to claim a stunning 19-0 win over a star-studded Warrington outfit.

Both teams are unrecognisable 10 months on and are led by different coaches - but McGuire believes the depleted Robins can take inspiration from the club's last visit to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hull KR celebrate Jimmy Keinhorst's try against Warrington Wolves in the 2021 play-offs. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I think we had 18 fit players at the back end of the season but we worked for each other," said Hull KR's interim boss, who can call on Sam Royle until the end of the season after the St Helens back-rower's loan was extended.

"That's kind of the same message I've been sending to the players over the last couple of weeks.

"A committed, hardworking team is hard to break down. It's nothing too out of the ordinary; it's just committing to each other and enjoying it.

"That was certainly a good night at the back end of last year."

Hull KR are fresh from an important win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

KR's play-off hopes are still alive with eight rounds to go in 2022 but they must improve on a run of two wins in nine Super League games if they are to secure a top-six spot.

McGuire is not looking beyond tomorrow's date with the Wolves, a side he rates despite their lowly position in the table.

"We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves," said McGuire. "That's the challenge.

"Warrington are a good team. They've got some of the best players in the competition in their positions.

"We know we need to be good. You can't go to Warrington with a five or six out of 10. That just doesn't get the job done."

Rovers returned to winning ways last time out, seeing off Wakefield Trinity to end a four-match losing run.

McGuire is optimistic the Robins will be better again this week after identifying areas for improvement.

"Our attitude to defending our goal-line was really good last weekend," he said. "We saved a lot of tries and were spirited in our goal-line defence.

"But on the flip side, our yardage defence wasn't great - Wakefield made too many metres.

"We need to fix that up this week, especially against Warrington who are a really good team.

"We were a little bit off with our attacking plays, so we need to tidy up a few areas.