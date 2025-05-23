As the days tick down to the Challenge Cup final and anxiety levels rise, Hull KR do not have to look far for encouragement in their pursuit of a first major trophy since 1985.

Newcastle United ended 70 years of hurt at Wembley in March and the national stadium was the scene of Crystal Palace's finest hour just last week.

Tottenham Hotspur cleared a mental hurdle by lifting the Europa League on Wednesday night – and even poor old Harry Kane broke his silverware curse.

Spurs' European success was a victory for Ange Postecoglou's bravery after the Australian threw all his eggs in one basket.

It is a mark of Hull KR's progress that they are good enough to fight for silverware on two fronts.

The Challenge Cup is so close that they can touch it but the League Leaders' Shield is another prize well within reach.

Whereas Postecoglou sacrificed Premier League points with a bigger prize in mind, ambitious Rovers head coach Willie Peters refuses to prioritise one over the other.

"We want to go after any silverware that's available and are in a position to be able to do that," he said ahead of Friday's Wembley dress rehearsal against Warrington Wolves.

Willie Peters is not prioritising the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's no doubt that Wigan don't lose too many games. There's Leigh there as well and Leeds are playing well.

"But as I said before, Wigan are a team that don't drop too many games so if you do drop too many games, you're not going to get the League Leaders' Shield."

Peters' side hold a two-point advantage over defending champions Wigan at the top of Super League in what is shaping up to be another straight shootout for the League Leaders' Shield.

Last month’s defeat to the Warriors remains the only blemish on KR’s 2025 record, a slip followed by five consecutive wins.

The Robins are flying high at the top of Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Having watched his team rise to every challenge with the minimum of fuss, Peters is backing the Robins to keep their focus firmly on the job at hand.

"Every week is important and this is our next opportunity," he said.

"We've shown that we can play at a consistent level this season – and I'm expecting that to continue.

"We want to be in a strong position going into Wembley and are not hiding away from that. The only way to do that is by performing well and getting results."

Paul Vaughan, left, and George Williams, right, are absent for Warrington this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Unsurprisingly given his stance, Peters has vowed to select his strongest available team for the Super League clash with Warrington.

Conversely, the hosts are without several key men, namely George Williams, Toby King, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker and Matty Ashton.

That leaves Rovers preparing for a side they will meet again in vastly different circumstances, with Peters acknowledging the unique challenge of planning for two versions of the same opponents.

"They're going to have different personnel now to what they're going to have in a couple of weeks' time," he said.

"Will we adjust when those players come back and play a different way? Yeah, we will.

"We don't change our style too much and worry too much about opposition teams but we've got a plan for this week based on who is playing and have a fair idea who's going to be playing for them in a couple of weeks so will have a plan for that as well."

Hull KR were denied by Leigh at Wembley in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Challenge Cup finalists still have one more game to navigate before their Wembley showdown, in KR's case a home clash with St Helens.

After making wholesale changes in 2023 and coming out on the wrong side of the result, Peters is unlikely to tinker too much.

"I think the evidence from the last two years shows that the teams who have rested (the week before the final) haven't won so momentum is really important going in," he said.

"We might look at it possibly next week with one or two players if we think they’re best off resting – but we're going to look to keep going.

"I don't have any regrets around that decision in 2023 – it was actually a club decision. It was the first time for a while that we’d been in a major final.