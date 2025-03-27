Brad Arthur is hoping to see further signs of progress from Leeds Rhinos at the end of a challenging period for his side.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos head into Friday's away date with Warrington Wolves in high spirits after defeating defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors on home soil.

"I was happy with all the guys who took the field last week," said Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're still not exactly where we want to get to. It's early in the season and our best football is a long way away from us.

"But we took a couple of positive steps in the right direction and we're looking for a couple more this week."

Leeds have made strides under Arthur but are still chasing consistency in both performances and results, with encouraging wins interspersed by frustrating defeats.

There is no let-up for the Rhinos this week following consecutive games against Catalans Dragons, St Helens and Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a challenge but if you want to play in the last game of the year, there’s going to be a lot of intensity in the games leading up to it, so it is good practice for us," said Arthur.

Leeds celebrate the win over Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"If you want to be in the big games at the end of the year, you've got to be able to do it throughout the season.

"That’s the challenge for us and I'm sure it's the same for Warrington who are coming off a high-intensity game against Saints last week.

"I hope it's as intense again. That's what both teams would want."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Leeds, Warrington are fresh from a positive performance after winning at St Helens.

It has been a gruelling period for the Rhinos. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Wolves had lost their previous two Super League fixtures but finally appear to have found a half-back partner for George Williams in Marc Sneyd.

“Their last performance was really good," said Arthur.

"Sneyd coming into their team has made a difference for them. He gives them more kick threat and more options in attack.

"They are a powerful forward pack so the challenge for our forwards is we had to deal with Saints, then Wigan and now we’ve got to deal with Warrington, so that's a really good challenge physically for our middle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Frawley faces a fight to reclaim his place in the team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Arthur has the luxury of naming an unchanged team for just the second time since his arrival last July.

That means no place for Australian half-back Matt Frawley, with Jake Connor to continue alongside Brodie Croft.

"He (Frawley) is handling it professionally like I'd expect he would," said Arthur.

"He trained this week and last week against us and lifted the standard of the opposition training against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the professional man he is. He is obviously disappointed and I'd be worried if he wasn’t; he has not shown that through his attitude or his actions but you can tell he is disappointed.