Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur challenges side to step up again at end of taxing period
The Rhinos head into Friday's away date with Warrington Wolves in high spirits after defeating defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors on home soil.
"I was happy with all the guys who took the field last week," said Arthur.
"We're still not exactly where we want to get to. It's early in the season and our best football is a long way away from us.
"But we took a couple of positive steps in the right direction and we're looking for a couple more this week."
Leeds have made strides under Arthur but are still chasing consistency in both performances and results, with encouraging wins interspersed by frustrating defeats.
There is no let-up for the Rhinos this week following consecutive games against Catalans Dragons, St Helens and Wigan.
"It is a challenge but if you want to play in the last game of the year, there’s going to be a lot of intensity in the games leading up to it, so it is good practice for us," said Arthur.
"If you want to be in the big games at the end of the year, you've got to be able to do it throughout the season.
"That’s the challenge for us and I'm sure it's the same for Warrington who are coming off a high-intensity game against Saints last week.
"I hope it's as intense again. That's what both teams would want."
Like Leeds, Warrington are fresh from a positive performance after winning at St Helens.
The Wolves had lost their previous two Super League fixtures but finally appear to have found a half-back partner for George Williams in Marc Sneyd.
“Their last performance was really good," said Arthur.
"Sneyd coming into their team has made a difference for them. He gives them more kick threat and more options in attack.
"They are a powerful forward pack so the challenge for our forwards is we had to deal with Saints, then Wigan and now we’ve got to deal with Warrington, so that's a really good challenge physically for our middle."
Arthur has the luxury of naming an unchanged team for just the second time since his arrival last July.
That means no place for Australian half-back Matt Frawley, with Jake Connor to continue alongside Brodie Croft.
"He (Frawley) is handling it professionally like I'd expect he would," said Arthur.
"He trained this week and last week against us and lifted the standard of the opposition training against us.
"That's the professional man he is. He is obviously disappointed and I'd be worried if he wasn’t; he has not shown that through his attitude or his actions but you can tell he is disappointed.
"His process now is he has just got to train well. He plays with the reserve-grade team tonight (Thursday) and he has got to play well."
