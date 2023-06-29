THIS TIME last year, Leeds Rhinos were 10th in Super League and seemingly out of the play-off race.

Then it suddenly clicked with a remarkable run of nine wins in 11 games generating the kind of momentum every side craves at the business end of the season.

It took Rohan Smith's men all the way to Old Trafford before they eventually succumbed to St Helens.

Fast forward 12 months and the Rhinos are four points adrift of the top six with 11 rounds remaining.

Smith has seen enough from the class of 2023 to convince him that Leeds can find much-needed consistency and make another late charge for the play-offs.

"I've got a lot of belief in this group and that hasn't changed at any point this season," he said ahead of tonight's trip to Warrington Wolves.

"For us collectively, it's a matter of finding that good level of performance back-to-back weeks.

"Some of those games last year we actually didn't play that well but we found a way. There's got to be that element of scrapping, scrambling and doing whatever it takes to get a result. Ideally, we're chasing that performance.

Leeds Rhinos are aiming for a repeat of 2022. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"There's a lot of talent and belief in the group, possibly even more so than last year."

Of the team that hammered Huddersfield Giants 54-0 to halt a four-game losing run, nine players featured in the win over Castleford Tigers that secured a play-off spot last year.

Add in Leeds' history of winning the Grand Final from fifth and Smith has enough reasons for encouragement.

"I definitely believe it can," he said on last year's positive experience helping the players that are still at the club.

The Rhinos celebrate their semi-final win at Wigan in 2022. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's something that goes back a little bit further than that in his club. The club have finished with a late flurry several times to end up making it a good season.

"You can only assess a season based on how you are at the end, not where you are at the start or the middle.

"For some of those guys that went through that last year, they'd have to have confidence we can do it again because the past does give you feedback."

Leeds have had to contend with selection issues all year in a repeat of 2022 but they are inching closer to full strength.

IN THE FRAME: Nene Macdonald is closing in on a return to action for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves tonight, the visitors looking to build on last week's scintillating win over Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nene Macdonald and Tom Holroyd are poised to return at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, leaving just Harry Newman, Zane Tetevano, Morgan Gannon and Justin Sangare on the casualty list.

"I believe our squad has a lot of talent in it," said Smith.

"Bringing it out every week no matter who is playing and who isn't is always the challenge. I go into every game feeling like we have a team that is strong and can play well.

"It's good to have players available for selection so you have decisions to make. We're in a good position there and are getting healthier. We're still missing a few, like every team at this point in time.

"We're excited about the group we've got ready to go this week and looking forward to a massive task at Warrington."

Daryl Powell's side remain second in Super League despite losing three of their last four games, as well as a Challenge Cup defeat to 12-man Wigan Warriors.

Leeds had no answer to Warrington in February. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos do not have to go back far for a reminder of how dangerous Warrington can be after suffering a 42-10 drubbing at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round one, but Smith would rather focus on last week's rout of Huddersfield.

"It's a long time ago and there's been a lot of water under the bridge since then," said Smith. "We've been through a lot but adversity can shape and change you.

"We had a big performance last Friday and we got some real belief out of that. We're looking to repeat that strong performance and see if that's good enough to beat a team at the top of the table."

Such is the competitive nature of Super League this year, Warrington's top-six place is far from secure.

Wigan, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils are within touching distance of the Wolves, with seventh-placed Hull KR only two points further back.

Smith does not read much into the table or Warrington's recent run of results.

"That's the nature of the competition," said the Rhinos boss, whose side are aiming to become just the second visiting team to win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this year.

"Form doesn't count. It's all names on a page until everyone gets out there and shows what they can do on any given night.

"We're under no illusions that Warrington will be looking to get some consistency and find some rhythm. They've been there or thereabouts in lots of the games they've played.

"The results don't necessarily indicate what a threat they are. They've got a very good squad and some real belief in their system, so we're going to have to be good."