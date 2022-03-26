Trinity stunned Warrington 38-22 in Super League last Saturday and return to HJ Stadium tomorrow for a Challenge Cup sixth-round tie.

The win a week ago was Trinity’s first in nine visits to Warrington since 2014 and coach Willie Poching is expecting a backlash from the under-pressure hosts. They are on a three-match losing run and Poching warned: “We are expecting them to be fired up and determined going into this.”

He said: “A wounded beast is a dangerous beast so while we went there fully armed last week, we have to be focused and prepared to put in a performance with as much, if not more, energy and effort.

Wakefield's Corey Hall (right) celebrates scoring a try against Warrington last week (Picture: SWPix.com)

“A week’s not a long time to change things, but what can change is their focus and effort and attitude. They will definitely be hurting and they will want to turn that result around.”

But last week’s result was Trinity’s second successive victory and they know, if they play well, they have got what it takes to book a place in the quarter-final draw.

“It is a weird one when you play a team two weeks consecutively,” added Poching. “We have got to get our game right.

“There were some things in last week’s game we were a little bit concerned about in the immediate aftermath that we needed to fix up.

Wakefield's Mason Lino scores a try in the win at Warrington (Picture: SWPix.com)

“As we’ve reviewed it we’ve tried to work on those areas and polish them up and we want to be even better this weekend.

“Some of those areas we weren’t so good at were down to them being good, how they defended and the speed at which they try to play the game.”

Max Jowitt has completed a two-match suspension and will return to Trinity’s side today. Morgan Escare, brought in on loan to cover the full-back position, has returned to Salford Red Devils, who Trinity play next weekend.