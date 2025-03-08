Michael Shenton concedes Wakefield Trinity may experience more short-term pain before they fully get to grips with the rigours of Super League.

Trinity marked their return to the top flight with an eye-catching win at Leeds Rhinos but have lost their last two games.

After pushing last season's Grand Finalists Hull KR close, Wakefield were punished for a sloppy display by St Helens in a 26-6 defeat.

"That performance last weekend was a bit of a shock to us," said assistant coach Shenton, who took over the press duties ahead of Daryl Powell's first return to Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

"We were really competitive in the first two games. We showed a lot of spirit again at the weekend but from an attack point of view we just weren't there.

"We're a new entity in the league and teams are working us out. Saints did a good job of shutting us down and stopping the things we like to do. We couldn't adapt to that.

"It was a massive lesson for us. We need to be mentally stronger and not get rattled by that. We need to realise it's going to happen and figure out where we go next.

"We weren't on it mentally like we were against Leeds and Hull KR. There are lessons in game management and the consistency it takes in Super League week in, week out."

Wakefield had an off day against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wakefield round off a challenging opening month at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but there will be no let-up in an unforgiving competition.

Shenton is hoping to see signs of growth this weekend from the Championship treble winners.

"Ideally this becomes a team that solves challenges out on the field," he added.

"I think it's going to take a few more games under the belt for this team to be able to do that.

Wakefield are aiming to bounce back from a frustrating performance. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a learning process for us all the way through the season until we get there. The coaches need to learn as well.