Watch: Amsterdam video diary as Hull KR and York Knights make history

By James O'Brien
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:33 BST
Hull KR and York Knights made history last weekend when they became the first English clubs to play in the Netherlands.

The groundbreaking event drew a Dutch record crowd of 2,715 and was a big hit with travelling fans and locals alike.

The Yorkshire Post’s James O’Brien travelled to Amsterdam and chronicled his experience, speaking to some of the game’s leading figures about the benefits of taking rugby league into untapped markets.

Related topics:Hull KRAmsterdamNetherlandsYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice