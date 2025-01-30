Watch: Amsterdam video diary as Hull KR and York Knights make history
Hull KR and York Knights made history last weekend when they became the first English clubs to play in the Netherlands.
The groundbreaking event drew a Dutch record crowd of 2,715 and was a big hit with travelling fans and locals alike.
The Yorkshire Post’s James O’Brien travelled to Amsterdam and chronicled his experience, speaking to some of the game’s leading figures about the benefits of taking rugby league into untapped markets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.