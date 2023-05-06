Players were forced to flee when a raging bull charged on the pitch ahead of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

The teams were warming up when the bull, paraded before the match to highlight the quality of beef in the Pyrénées-Orientales region of France, broke free of handlers.

Footage shows players, many of which were wearing red, running away as the bull explored the pitch at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. After a period charging around, the bull eventually slowed and handlers regained control. No damage was done and the game went ahead as planned.

Seemingly unshaken by the incident, Catalans secured a 24-12 victory over St Helens with the help of two tries from Tom Davies. St Helens had taken an early lead through Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby, but the Dragons roared back to seal the win.

The pre-match incident, however, remained the biggest talking point of the evening.