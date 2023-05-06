All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
14 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
15 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Watch as raging bull charges on to pitch ahead of Catalans Dragons v St Helens in Super League

Players were forced to flee when a raging bull charged on the pitch ahead of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:07 BST

The teams were warming up when the bull, paraded before the match to highlight the quality of beef in the Pyrénées-Orientales region of France, broke free of handlers.

Footage shows players, many of which were wearing red, running away as the bull explored the pitch at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. After a period charging around, the bull eventually slowed and handlers regained control. No damage was done and the game went ahead as planned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seemingly unshaken by the incident, Catalans secured a 24-12 victory over St Helens with the help of two tries from Tom Davies. St Helens had taken an early lead through Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby, but the Dragons roared back to seal the win.

Most Popular

The pre-match incident, however, remained the biggest talking point of the evening.

The teams were warming up when the bull broke free of handlers. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesThe teams were warming up when the bull broke free of handlers. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
The teams were warming up when the bull broke free of handlers. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Related topics:St HelensCatalans DragonsSuper LeagueFranceAlex Walmsley