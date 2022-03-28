WATCH - Leeds Rhinos coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan on Challenge Cup loss to Castleford Tigers

The interim head coach admitted there were some bad habits that needed to be broken soon if the Rhinos were to turn around their awful start to the 2022 campaign.

Click on the video above to watch the Rhinos coach in the post-match press conference

Leeds Rhinos' interim head coach, Jamie Jones-Buchanan Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There’s some habitual problems in there, some cultural ones,” he added. “Some people who haven’t been put under the heat enough to be able to perform to a level where they are comfortable being uncomfortable.

“You have got to be able to do it physically when it gets tough. If you are going to be ill-disciplined and give penalties away and keep getting people put in the sin-bin, you’ve got to be mentally tough enough and resilient enough to be able to defend that.