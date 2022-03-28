WATCH - Leeds Rhinos coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan on Challenge Cup loss to Castleford Tigers

JAMIE JONES-BUCHANAN gave an honest assessment of his Leeds Rhinos team after their heavy Challenge Cup defeat at home to local rivals Castleford Tigers at the weekend.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:21 pm

The interim head coach admitted there were some bad habits that needed to be broken soon if the Rhinos were to turn around their awful start to the 2022 campaign.

Click on the video above to watch the Rhinos coach in the post-match press conference

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Peter Smith’s big match verdict: Players must take blame for Leeds Rhinos’ Cup e...
Leeds Rhinos' interim head coach, Jamie Jones-Buchanan Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There’s some habitual problems in there, some cultural ones,” he added. “Some people who haven’t been put under the heat enough to be able to perform to a level where they are comfortable being uncomfortable.

“You have got to be able to do it physically when it gets tough. If you are going to be ill-disciplined and give penalties away and keep getting people put in the sin-bin, you’ve got to be mentally tough enough and resilient enough to be able to defend that.

MORE – Leeds Rhinos: Players ratings from Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford Tigers

MORE – Leeds Rhinos in crisis: Latest talking points from defeat to Castleford Tigers as St Helens loom

“We’re just not there yet, physically and mentally; that’ll take a few weeks to fix up.”

Leeds RhinosCastleford TigersRhinosSt Helens