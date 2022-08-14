Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity were huge underdogs in baking heat at Belle Vue but, as they have done so often over the years, they defied the odds to leave the visitors stunned.

The 30-12 win takes Wakefield four points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique with four games remaining to put Poching's men on the brink of safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Trinity head coach was quick to stress that they are not there yet.

Jamie Shaul celebrates at the end of the game. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Every win is important and every good performance counts to us getting some consistency," said Poching.

"This counts for a lot but we aren't home and hosed yet. We aren't done yet, we've got four games coming up in a short period of time. If you watch Toulouse, they are not going to die wondering.

"We've got to keep the bodies and minds as fresh as possible. We've shown that we've got that performance in us so I'm really proud of their hunger and desire.

"The most pleasing thing for me was it was a real team effort and team performance. We did it from minute one until minute 80."

Wakefield have a five-day turnaround before taking on Hull FC on Friday night, the second of five games in the space of 19 days.

Trinity will travel to the MKM Stadium in high spirits after delivering under intense pressure.

"I think it was the best performance of the season," said Poching.

"It's hard to think about the season as a whole but I thought with the heat and playing against that opposition and the way we did it from start to finish it was really pleasing.

"The challenge for us is to back up that performance away from here to try secure safety as quickly as possible.