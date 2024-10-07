Lindsay Anfield's York Valkyrie heroines went straight back to their day jobs on Monday following their Grand Final smash-and-grab.

The Valkyrie were outsiders for the Women's Super League title after finishing the regular season in third spot but they defied the odds to retain their crown.

Anfield's team held their nerve to beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley before stunning Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens in their own backyard in Sunday's decider.

York have secured their place in history as the first back-to-back Women's Super League champions but there were no wild celebrations.

"We had nothing planned," Anfield told BBC Radio York Sport after the 18-8 win. "We didn't even bring champagne.

"We just played a massive underdog card. No one expected anything of us.

"We had no plans for the night and no one booked Monday off. We just came to play 80 minutes and take the trophy back to Yorkshire."

The Valkyrie had to win their second Super League title the hard way after Tara Jane Stanley joined fellow Woman of Steel Sinead Peach on the sidelines in the closing stages of the regular season.

Lindsay Anfield, right, celebrates the title success with Georgie Hetherington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York faced challenges throughout the year but found a way.

"It's a good triumph over adversity story," said Anfield.

"To have the season we've had with everything that's going on at the club and with the players, to come here and turn over the team that’s clearly been the best team all year is just outstanding.

"Everybody across the team performed their roles to a tee. I'm so proud of them."

York were worthy winners at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

St Helens had not lost since going down to York on the opening weekend of the Super League season in April but they were well beaten by the end of a bruising final.

Leah Burke's early try was all Saints had to show for their efforts after a dominant performance by the Valkyrie forwards.

"It's a standard thing in rugby league that defence wins games," said Anfield.

"We knew if we kept them down their end of the field, they wouldn't be dangerous up our end; every time they got up our end, they did look dangerous.

It was a disappointing end to a memorable season for St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We just knew we had to get off our line and be tough to pin them down there. They did it on repeat and I couldn't have asked for any more."

St Helens cruised to League Leaders' Shield success after winning 13 of their 14 games, scoring 620 points and conceding only 88.

Anfield felt her battle-hardened side used Saints' 2024 dominance against them.

"I don't think they'd had a really tough game since the beginning of August so playing at that intensity with that pressure on them carrying the ball, we knew we had to use that to our advantage," she said.