Luke Robinson has questioned whether Huddersfield Giants are being treated fairly after bemoaning another night of frustration with the officials, declaring: "We don't get much help."

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants head coach disputed the lack of penalties awarded to his side following Thursday's 28-24 defeat to Leigh Leopards, revealing plans to seek answers from the game's decision-makers.

"We don't get much help," said Robinson after a 12th defeat in 13 Super League games. "I don't know if I'm going to have to have a word with somebody because we don't get any penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think last week they gave us a penalty with a minute to go to half-time and this week we went 55-60 minutes before we got a penalty.

"I need to work out why we're not getting penalties. Maybe it's something we're doing or something we're not doing. That's a question I need to ask."

Huddersfield were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat at 28-6 before a late flurry of tries gave Leigh a scare.

The Giants had two attacking sets to snatch the points but ran out of time after Leopards full-back Bailey Hodgson was cleared of a knock-on near his own line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield were unable to challenge the decision because play continued, a situation Robinson admitted was partly down to their own naivety.

Luke Robinson believes Huddersfield have been hard done by. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When you don't get the rub of the green, nothing goes your way," he added.

"The players were screaming at Leroy Cudjoe to Captain’s Challenge it but you can’t. On reflection, I said next time we need to give a penalty away to stop the game, just strip the ball when you know something is wrong.