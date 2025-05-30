'We don't get much help': Luke Robinson hits out at officiating after latest Huddersfield Giants defeat

By James O'Brien
Published 30th May 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 09:30 BST
Luke Robinson has questioned whether Huddersfield Giants are being treated fairly after bemoaning another night of frustration with the officials, declaring: "We don't get much help."

The Giants head coach disputed the lack of penalties awarded to his side following Thursday's 28-24 defeat to Leigh Leopards, revealing plans to seek answers from the game's decision-makers.

"We don't get much help," said Robinson after a 12th defeat in 13 Super League games. "I don't know if I'm going to have to have a word with somebody because we don't get any penalties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think last week they gave us a penalty with a minute to go to half-time and this week we went 55-60 minutes before we got a penalty.

"I need to work out why we're not getting penalties. Maybe it's something we're doing or something we're not doing. That's a question I need to ask."

Huddersfield were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat at 28-6 before a late flurry of tries gave Leigh a scare.

The Giants had two attacking sets to snatch the points but ran out of time after Leopards full-back Bailey Hodgson was cleared of a knock-on near his own line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield were unable to challenge the decision because play continued, a situation Robinson admitted was partly down to their own naivety.

Luke Robinson believes Huddersfield have been hard done by. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Luke Robinson believes Huddersfield have been hard done by. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Luke Robinson believes Huddersfield have been hard done by. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When you don't get the rub of the green, nothing goes your way," he added.

"The players were screaming at Leroy Cudjoe to Captain’s Challenge it but you can’t. On reflection, I said next time we need to give a penalty away to stop the game, just strip the ball when you know something is wrong.

"It's probably a lesson on our behalf. If we feel the officials haven't seen something, stop the game and hopefully it'll go our way."

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsLeighSuper LeagueHuddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice