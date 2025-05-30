'We don't get much help': Luke Robinson hits out at officiating after latest Huddersfield Giants defeat
The Giants head coach disputed the lack of penalties awarded to his side following Thursday's 28-24 defeat to Leigh Leopards, revealing plans to seek answers from the game's decision-makers.
"We don't get much help," said Robinson after a 12th defeat in 13 Super League games. "I don't know if I'm going to have to have a word with somebody because we don't get any penalties.
"I think last week they gave us a penalty with a minute to go to half-time and this week we went 55-60 minutes before we got a penalty.
"I need to work out why we're not getting penalties. Maybe it's something we're doing or something we're not doing. That's a question I need to ask."
Huddersfield were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat at 28-6 before a late flurry of tries gave Leigh a scare.
The Giants had two attacking sets to snatch the points but ran out of time after Leopards full-back Bailey Hodgson was cleared of a knock-on near his own line.
Huddersfield were unable to challenge the decision because play continued, a situation Robinson admitted was partly down to their own naivety.
"When you don't get the rub of the green, nothing goes your way," he added.
"The players were screaming at Leroy Cudjoe to Captain’s Challenge it but you can’t. On reflection, I said next time we need to give a penalty away to stop the game, just strip the ball when you know something is wrong.
"It's probably a lesson on our behalf. If we feel the officials haven't seen something, stop the game and hopefully it'll go our way."
