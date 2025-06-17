'We don't get the credit we deserve': Bethan Oates on Huddersfield Giants landmark and women's RL inspiration

Huddersfield Giants captain Bethan Oates is targeting a major Super League milestone for the West Yorkshire Club as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to the Challenge Cup winners.

The 29-year-old stand-off made history last season by becoming the first woman to make 50 Giants appearances and now has her sights set on another landmark.

“This is my seventh season at the club, and reaching 50 appearances was a massive achievement,” said Oates, whose team were beaten 58-0 by Wigan Warriors at the weekend. “My goal is to hit 100 and become the first woman to do so for Huddersfield, I want to keep going for as long as I can.”

Balancing elite sport with a full-time job is no easy task, and Oates was quick to highlight the unseen work that goes into competing at the top level.

Huddersfield's Bethan Oates (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“We don’t always get the credit for it — the hours of driving, training, and commitment we put in,” said Oates. “It’s a lot, especially when you work full-time. Finding that balance can be really difficult.”

Oates admits the team has struggled for stability in recent years due to frequent squad changes, but sees this season as an opportunity to finally break that cycle.

“We’ve been stuck in that pattern of trying to find our footing because players were always coming and going,” she explained.

“Now, we’ve got a group that can grow together — that’s what we’ve been missing.”

Huddersfield Giants' captain Bethan Oates (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We don’t know exactly where we’ll finish — we’ve had good performances and some we need to improve on.

“It’s more about building the confidence to compete.”

Despite the setback at home to Wigan, Huddersfield have won two of their four games in Women’s Super League and sit fifth in the eight-team, but ahead of established women’s team Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s not necessarily about saying, ‘We’re going to win the Grand Final,’” added Oates, whose Giants host York Valkyrie on Sunday. “That’s not what we’re saying. What we’re saying is: can we get there, how do we get there, and when do we get there?”

As one of the more experienced players in the squad, Oates takes pride in mentoring the next generation. “These young ones coming in — they’re shining,” she said. “They’ve got so much energy and talent, and they don’t even realise how good they’ll be in five years’ time— they’re just playing because they love it, and it’s so good to see.

“That’s the benefit of having a mixed-age squad — older players can pass down knowledge and mindset that comes with being around elite athletes. They can’t do it alone; they need that support.”

She also paid tribute to trailblazers in the women’s game, singling out St Helens’ Jodie Cunningham as a standout figure, “She’s a massive inspiration to everyone. She’s the athlete — you watch her play and see the commitment she’s given to the sport. She’s done so much for the younger girls coming through. It’s genuinely remarkable."